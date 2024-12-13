Think Twice Before Wearing These Things On A Road Trip
The snacks are packed, the gas tank is full, and the Spotify playlist is set. Sounds like you're ready to hit the road and make some headway on your road trip. Before you jump behind the wheel, though, there's one thing you haven't checked: Yourself. Sure, you may have made that last-minute trip to the bathroom, but are you physically ready to sit in a car for umpteen hours? There are more things to consider than just making sure you're well-rested and have all the necessities packed for your road trip, and one is what you wear.
There are several road trip mistakes you should avoid, but you may not consider that the wrong attire can have a big impact on the quality of the road trip ahead. In fact, there are several items that can cause significant health or safety risks on those long drives, and they're easy to overlook. To help prepare for your next road trip, we've considered a number of factors to help amplify both your comfort and well-being, whether you'll be driving for four hours or four days. These five items, in particular, should be avoided to stay safe while driving.
Jewelry or expensive accessories
If you're used to wearing a specific piece of jewelry daily, like an anniversary bracelet or wedding ring, it's easy to think little about it. While perfectly fine in most scenarios, what happens when you have to stop somewhere isolated to fuel up or use the bathroom? Unfortunately, the highway itself isn't the only place you're in danger of other people's actions, and expensive jewelry can increase the risk of being a target for criminals.
You don't necessarily have to leave your favorite pieces behind. Instead, you can stow them or pack them away, and wear them when you've reached your destination. If you feel bad taking off a piece of jewelry you normally wouldn't, also consider the comfort factor. When you sit for too long, your body can experience edema — swelling from fluid retention in the tissue of your appendages. While more common in the feet or legs, edema can also affect your fingers or hands, which can make a ring uncomfortable to wear after a day on the road.
Inappropriate footwear
There's nothing better than letting your feet enjoy the fresh air in a pair of light flip-flops. Did you know, though, that driving in sandals or other beachy footwear can be incredibly dangerous? Unlike shoes, backless or unsecured apparel can slip off and get caught under the brake or gas pedal. As AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, John Paul explains, getting caught under a pedal can "cause some delay in hitting the break in an emergency." Flip-flops also tend to be wider than other footwear, making it possible to "hit the brake and accelerator at the same time."
While it's not illegal to drive in flip-flops, there may be repercussions should you get into an accident because of them. Even responsible drivers may face fines for inattentive or reckless driving if wearing flip-flops at the time of an accident. While there's no guarantee your flip-flops could cause such an issue, it's best to stick to something laced so it stays in place on your feet.
It's also worth noting that you shouldn't wear heels or platform shoes while behind the wheel for an extended period. While a high heel may not get caught beneath a pedal, it can be hazardous for your driving should the shoe slip from the pedal or cause you to misjudge your distance to the accelerator or brake.
Heavy winter coats
Even in the dead of winter, you're better off blasting the heat than trying to drive with a thick, bulky coat. If you think about the space between you and the steering wheel, when you drive normally, there's a gap to allow for stable control of your turns and maneuvers. This distance isn't just for your comfort and freedom of movement, though. It's also there for your safety. Wearing a thick jacket can make it difficult for you to gauge if you are too close, putting you at risk of injury should your airbag deploy.
A thick jacket can also make your seatbelt uncomfortable to wear. It may feel too constricting, which, after a little while on the road, may tempt some drivers to unbuckle it completely to feel a bit of freedom. It's also very possible to get hot while in your car, and trying to remove a coat while still driving is a dangerous endeavor. While best to pull over and safely remove your layers, it's tempting to keep going when you're cruising, even though removing your coat mid-drive will distract you from the road.
Thin windbreakers are your best bet if you need to wear a coat while driving, as hoodies pose their own risks. Not only can the hood block your peripheral vision if you're wearing it, but the drawstrings can get caught in the steering wheel and result in potential injury or loss of control of your vehicle.
Contact Lenses
You might go to a lot of trouble any other day to avoid having to wear glasses, but when it comes to road trips, you should really consider breaking out the spectacles for a safer and more comfortable experience. There's nothing inherently wrong with wearing contacts on a road trip, but you're potentially setting yourself up for dry eyes and possible issues when you reach your destination. In a worst-case situation, soreness or allergies could make it nigh impossible for you to keep wearing your lenses.
When you're deciding between glasses or contacts, you also have to consider your resources along the way. If you have to swap out lenses along the way, where would be the safest for your eye health? Rest area bathrooms aren't the most sanitary, and you may not have a suitable way to wash your hands in the car to prevent irritation or infection. Sticking to glasses for the duration of the road trip is simply more convenient and minimizes any risk to your eyes posed by having to change out contacts along the way.
Earbuds or a headset
There are only seven states where driving while wearing a headphone or earphones is against the law. Another nine have stipulations, such as only having one earbud or wearing one earpiece. That leaves 34 states with no laws against having your ears occupied while driving. But that's not to say it's safe and is something you should do. It's important to stay alert while on a road trip.
If you're not driving a newer vehicle with Bluetooth integration or audio input, you may consider wearing earbuds or a headset to enjoy your favorite songs or podcasts along the way. You might not think you need to use your ears while driving, considering deaf people can legally drive across the U.S., but the added distraction from music or a phone call can make you less aware of what's happening around you. For example, if you have earbuds in and there's an emergency vehicle approaching from behind, you may not realize it's there until those flashing lights are right on top of you. Unlike driving with a headset on, every state has something called a "Move Over Law" for emergency vehicles that you would be breaking just for the sake of some music or a phone call.