One Of The Easiest-To-Navigate Airports In America Is In The Scenic Southwest
An unforgettable vacation has everything to do with your destination, the activities you have planned, the accommodations you're staying at, and the restaurants you'll dine in. However, a critical piece of the planning puzzle will ensure you start and end your trip on the right note. And, if you're hopping on a flight to reach your destination, it's none other than the airport you travel through.
Arriving at the airport first thing in the morning for an early flight and getting hit with a long wait at security isn't going to boost your vacation mood. Neither will trying to find your gate and being met with a labyrinth of corridors and wall-to-wall travelers like you might find at the world's busiest airport. The ideal airport is one that's easy to navigate, gets you to your destination on time, and has some nice amenities to boot. If you're headed to or from America's Mountain West, Salt Lake City (SLC) International Airport in Utah ticks all these boxes with ease.
Salt Lake City's airport earns top marks
If Utah is in your travel itinerary, you may be pleased to learn that SLC is a top-ranked airport in the country for on-time departures and arrivals. Seeing as winter brings its share of snow and chilly temperatures to the surrounding area, SLC elbowing out airports in sunnier, more temperate climates is even more admirable. For instance, the neighboring eastern ski slopes of Alta see over 500 inches of snow per year. (With that kind of powder, it's no wonder the ski destinations in the area are said to look like Europe's Alps.) Thankfully, the crew at SLC are pros when it comes to removing snow and ice from the runway.
Garnering such a punctual reputation, you may be led to believe that Salt Lake City International Airport is rather tiny. In reality, the airport puts up some big numbers. It served nearly 27 million passengers in 2023, hosts 14 airlines, and is a major hub for Delta Airlines. SLC is also in the process of receiving a massive $5.1 billion refresh, which is set to wrap up in 2026.
Expect a pleasantly smooth experience at SLC
Just how does the SLC airport run so smoothly? Its layout may be one explanation. The complex consists of just one terminal that splits into two concourses, with 63 gates in total — very simple, effective, and easy to navigate. Making tight connecting flights is also a breeze at SLC — with interconnected terminals, you don't have to exit and hop in another patience-testing TSA line. A quick scroll on platforms like Reddit will give you an inside track into how much travelers adore the effortless airport experience in Salt Lake City. In one thread, Redditors raved about the large on-site car rental facility that can be reached right from baggage claim, the bathrooms, and the speedy security checkpoints.
The airport is also chock-full of local dining options, including a fair share of brewpubs. You'll notice Salt Lake Brewing Co., Uinta Brewing Company, and Wasatch Brew Pub, to name a few. And while SLC is currently lacking a bit in the lounge department, it won't for long. A chic American Express Centurion Lounge will open in 2025, and a swanky new Delta One Lounge is slated to launch in the near future.