US Airports With The Longest Security Line Wait Times

Spending time at the airport is almost never fun — unless perhaps you're breezing through one of the top-tier U.S. airports. For most of us, airports have a special knack for driving us to the brink. Whether it's their unbending rules or encounters with TSA officers having a bad day, airports are a breeding ground for annoyance. Besides, whether you're flying on the worst travel day of the year or a random Tuesday, waiting in endless queues is a guaranteed way to waste time — time you could be spending on more exciting things, like shopping for luxury items in duty-free stores or indulging in the amenities of swanky lounges.

Unsurprisingly, some airports are the worst offenders. According to Planet Ware's analysis, the average American airport wait time is 10 minutes, which doesn't sound too terrible — until you hit Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, where you're looking at 21 minutes of pure standing-around misery. Not far behind is Chicago O'Hare with 20 minutes, and, sorry to Chicagoans, but Chicago Midway slides in third with an 18-minute wait — and that's just for security.

If you want to really feel the pain, luggage company Bounce also decided to factor passport control into the equation. Miami International wins the gold for frustration, with a combined wait time of 46 minutes and 57 seconds. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood isn't far behind with 46 minutes and 41 seconds of your life you'll never get back, and San Francisco International takes third with 45 minutes and 56 seconds. While these numbers might make you want to skip the airport altogether, there are ways to outsmart the system. Sure, expedited security programs are a fail-safe bet, but there are also other tricks to make your airport experience slightly less painful.

