US Airports With The Longest Security Line Wait Times
Spending time at the airport is almost never fun — unless perhaps you're breezing through one of the top-tier U.S. airports. For most of us, airports have a special knack for driving us to the brink. Whether it's their unbending rules or encounters with TSA officers having a bad day, airports are a breeding ground for annoyance. Besides, whether you're flying on the worst travel day of the year or a random Tuesday, waiting in endless queues is a guaranteed way to waste time — time you could be spending on more exciting things, like shopping for luxury items in duty-free stores or indulging in the amenities of swanky lounges.
Unsurprisingly, some airports are the worst offenders. According to Planet Ware's analysis, the average American airport wait time is 10 minutes, which doesn't sound too terrible — until you hit Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, where you're looking at 21 minutes of pure standing-around misery. Not far behind is Chicago O'Hare with 20 minutes, and, sorry to Chicagoans, but Chicago Midway slides in third with an 18-minute wait — and that's just for security.
If you want to really feel the pain, luggage company Bounce also decided to factor passport control into the equation. Miami International wins the gold for frustration, with a combined wait time of 46 minutes and 57 seconds. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood isn't far behind with 46 minutes and 41 seconds of your life you'll never get back, and San Francisco International takes third with 45 minutes and 56 seconds. While these numbers might make you want to skip the airport altogether, there are ways to outsmart the system. Sure, expedited security programs are a fail-safe bet, but there are also other tricks to make your airport experience slightly less painful.
Is there a way to outsmart these queues?
The main reason airport lines can feel unbearable is the sheer flood of people all trying to make their flights, which only gets worse around the holidays. So, unless you love waiting in endless queues, the smart move is to book your flight during less crowded times. A TSA spokesperson told Wired that the longest lines tend to form between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you can avoid those windows, you're already winning. But if you're stuck flying during peak hours — or worse, during the holidays — the trick is to travel on the actual holiday. As travel expert Scott Keyes told NPR, "The busiest and most crowded times [to travel] are going to be in the few days leading up to the holiday. Think Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and December 21st, 22nd and 23rd around Christmas."
To cut down on the hassle, skip the check-in counter by doing everything online ahead of time. Most airlines now offer bag drops, so by pre-paying for your luggage and checking in online, you can shave off one more line from your airport nightmare. Another pro tip? Get familiar with the airport layout beforehand so you're not wandering aimlessly once you're there. Some airports even have hidden gems, like Detroit Metropolitan's supposed "secret" VIP security line or the "hidden security area" at LAX that's said to be often blissfully empty. Oh, and don't forget to check the situation before you head to the airport. The MyTSA App lets you see how busy the airport is likely to be at your specific travel time, helping you decide whether it's time to cruise or if you need to hustle.
As a fail-safe option, invest in an expedited security program
To cover all your bases, it's worth looking into expedited security programs to guarantee shorter wait times. The good news? Some airports actually offer these perks for free. For instance, Denver International has the DEN Reserve Program, LAX has the Fast Lane, and Seattle-Tacoma boasts the SEA Spot Saver. These programs let you skip the TSA line at no extra cost, but the caveat is they're first come, first served, and you'll need to book your spot in advance. But if you do, it's like getting a fast pass to breeze right through those dreaded security lines. So, if your airport offers this, take advantage — it's a no-brainer.
And, of course, if you prefer to pay for convenience, there are options for that, too. Going this route means no need for advance reservations, and you get the peace of mind knowing you can waltz past those snaking queues without a second thought. You can choose between TSA PreCheck and CLEAR (but Global Entry can be a worthwhile buy, too). The former lets you zip through the TSA by allowing you to keep your shoes, belts, and jackets on and leave your electronics and liquids safely tucked in your bag, while the latter uses biometrics to shoot you to the front of the security line.
Feeling extra fancy? You can combine both for maximum convenience. And yes, these perks come with a price tag — TSA PreCheck will set you back $78 for five years, while CLEAR comes in at a hefty $199 annually, although if you've got the right credit card, you might get those fees reimbursed. So, yes, they're pricey, but when it means avoiding those long, snaking lines, they might just be worth every penny.