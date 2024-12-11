'The Jewel Of The Blue Ridge Parkway' Is A Hidden Gem With An Abundance Of Activities

Surrounded by one of America's most beautiful mountain ranges and the glorious Pisgah National Forest, Little Switzerland gives active travelers plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Start your adventure by getting a lay of land on a hike along the nearby Woody Ridge Trail. At roughly 10 miles long round trip, this out-and-back hike welcomes only those hikers willing to endure a steep elevation gain and challenging terrain. The reward for all that effort? Magnificent forest landscapes full of chances to spot adorable critters who make their homes in the woods.

Explorers who prefer sightseeing on wheels rather than on foot can take their motorcycle on the Diamondback Motorcycle and Sportscar Route. Complete with tight curves and thrilling downhill slopes, the Diamondback Trail offers riders an adrenaline-filled tour of Little Switzerland's terrain. For a driving route that blends natural views with local history, bring your bike to Murder Mountain Run. The 114-mile path runs between Little Switzerland and Spruce Pine, where the 1831 Charlie Silvers murder mystery occurred.

Next, dive into the deep end of Little Switzerland's natural wonders at the Linville Caverns. While temporarily closed following Hurricane Helene, this attraction invites travelers on a guided tour into a mountain cavern full of fascinating rock formations and a subterranean waterway. For a relaxing activity the whole family will enjoy, visit the historical Altapass Orchard. With seasonal pick-your-own apple trees, a pollinator garden, and walking trails, the orchard is a must-visit attraction for travelers exploring Little Switzerland in autumn.