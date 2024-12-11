'The Jewel Of The Blue Ridge Parkway' Is A Hidden Gem With An Abundance Of Activities
North of Charlotte's secret gardens, travelers can discover one of North Carolina's most charming hidden gems along the Blue Ridge Parkway. This picturesque city is known as Little Switzerland. While hit hard by Hurricane Helene, Little Switzerland remains a gorgeous and intriguing destination for sightseers seeking natural beauty and cultural enrichment.
Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Little Switzerland began in 1910 as a summer vacation destination. The town got its name from the surrounding mountainous terrain which reminded people of the Swiss Alps. Inspired by the town's title, community members leaned into Swiss sensibilities when designing local buildings. Today, Little Switzerland visitors can delight in Old World chalet-style architecture when perusing nearby shops and restaurants. Outside of these attractions, travelers can also experience stunning natural wonders at scenic overlooks, on hiking trails, and in the depths of mountain caverns. Plan your Little Switzerland trip with this guide to the region's best activities and most stunning views.
The best things to do in Little Switzerland
Surrounded by one of America's most beautiful mountain ranges and the glorious Pisgah National Forest, Little Switzerland gives active travelers plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Start your adventure by getting a lay of land on a hike along the nearby Woody Ridge Trail. At roughly 10 miles long round trip, this out-and-back hike welcomes only those hikers willing to endure a steep elevation gain and challenging terrain. The reward for all that effort? Magnificent forest landscapes full of chances to spot adorable critters who make their homes in the woods.
Explorers who prefer sightseeing on wheels rather than on foot can take their motorcycle on the Diamondback Motorcycle and Sportscar Route. Complete with tight curves and thrilling downhill slopes, the Diamondback Trail offers riders an adrenaline-filled tour of Little Switzerland's terrain. For a driving route that blends natural views with local history, bring your bike to Murder Mountain Run. The 114-mile path runs between Little Switzerland and Spruce Pine, where the 1831 Charlie Silvers murder mystery occurred.
Next, dive into the deep end of Little Switzerland's natural wonders at the Linville Caverns. While temporarily closed following Hurricane Helene, this attraction invites travelers on a guided tour into a mountain cavern full of fascinating rock formations and a subterranean waterway. For a relaxing activity the whole family will enjoy, visit the historical Altapass Orchard. With seasonal pick-your-own apple trees, a pollinator garden, and walking trails, the orchard is a must-visit attraction for travelers exploring Little Switzerland in autumn.
Where to go for Little Switzerland's best views
While you'll find beautiful scenery all around you in Little Switzerland, there are a few spots to prioritize if you're searching for the region's best lookouts. First, head to Wiseman's View. Located near the Linville Caverns and Linville Gorge, this scenic overlook features a stone platform where visitors can get a truly breathtaking view of North Carolina's forested mountains. About 40 minutes away by car, Chestoa View Overlook invites sightseers out on another stone platform where visitors can spot Grandfather Mountain and Table Rock.
After enjoying those mountain vistas, travel into the forest for a look at the region's incredible waterfalls. Begin your waterfall trek at Milepost 339.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. A 2.5-mile loop trail will lead you to the enchanting Crabtree Falls, a 60-foot waterfall surrounded by forest. For especially memorable views, visit in May when the crabtree blossoms are in bloom. About 15 miles from Crabtree Falls, see one of the Blue Ridge region's most beloved waterfalls. Linville Falls, fueled by the Linville River and made up of an upper and lower fall, makes a roughly 2,000-foot drop through a gorge surrounded by lush forest. Learn more about this landmark at the nearby Linville Falls Visitor Center.