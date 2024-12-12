A Secret Garden Above The Streets Of New York City Is An Urban Oasis Hiding In Plain Sight

It wouldn't be a New York public place without a history. Just as music lovers can pay tribute to John Lennon in Central Park and abandoned NYC subway stops feel like stepping into Gotham City (and maybe inspired it?), you can't visit the Elevated Acre without wondering about its origin story. And the story of the Elevated Acre starts in 1961, when developers were first required to incorporate public space when expanding private buildings. The resulting plaza at 55 Water Street spent the first 45 years of its life as just that — until, in 2005, a redesign by hip landscape architects resulted in the charming green space and seasonal offerings available today. Residents and tenants of the building, as well as Financial District workers and regulars, are free to take advantage of it.

You can access the Elevated Acre by metro via the South Ferry Underground Station in Battery Park or the Wall Street/William Street Station in the Financial District. For buses, you'll need to get off at the Water Street/Hanover Square stop. Within five minutes, you'll be face-to-face with the office and residential tower at 55 Water Street. Walk into the lobby and take the public-access elevators to the plaza level, or the outdoor stairs or escalators on the river's side of the road. This secret garden opens from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily between May and September; in the winter, it's 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.