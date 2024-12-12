A Secret Garden Above The Streets Of New York City Is An Urban Oasis Hiding In Plain Sight
Fans of New York City's most scenic free trail, with its spectacular views of the Hudson River, will love the soaring visas and abundant greens over the East River at a hidden gem on the opposite side of the Avenues. Part of a project dubbed the 'Green Necklace' that will paint green spaces around the tip of Manhattan, the Elevated Acre is a unique plaza situated above street level at the 55 Water Building. It serves as a public park and seasonal outdoor space (think winter ice skating and summer open-air movies) with views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, and plenty of fresh oxygen for urban New Yorkers.
So far though, reviews of the Elevated Acre are mixed. The serene space offers tranquil gardens and nice views, but if you're expecting hip, hidden restaurant pop-ups, or if you don't enjoy walking, have trouble climbing stairs, or dislike feeling the wind pass over the water from an elevated deck, you might want to give these secrets a miss. And this site certainly does hide some secrets.
New York's hidden gems often have a hidden history
It wouldn't be a New York public place without a history. Just as music lovers can pay tribute to John Lennon in Central Park and abandoned NYC subway stops feel like stepping into Gotham City (and maybe inspired it?), you can't visit the Elevated Acre without wondering about its origin story. And the story of the Elevated Acre starts in 1961, when developers were first required to incorporate public space when expanding private buildings. The resulting plaza at 55 Water Street spent the first 45 years of its life as just that — until, in 2005, a redesign by hip landscape architects resulted in the charming green space and seasonal offerings available today. Residents and tenants of the building, as well as Financial District workers and regulars, are free to take advantage of it.
You can access the Elevated Acre by metro via the South Ferry Underground Station in Battery Park or the Wall Street/William Street Station in the Financial District. For buses, you'll need to get off at the Water Street/Hanover Square stop. Within five minutes, you'll be face-to-face with the office and residential tower at 55 Water Street. Walk into the lobby and take the public-access elevators to the plaza level, or the outdoor stairs or escalators on the river's side of the road. This secret garden opens from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily between May and September; in the winter, it's 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.