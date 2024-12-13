The Iowa Eatery Famed For 'Inventive Flavor Combos' Offers A Post-Apocalyptic Dining Experience

Burgers and Zombies has something quirky for everyone. Craft beer enthusiasts can expect some classics like 3 Floyds' Zombie Dust, a pale ale with a remarkable "World-Class" score on BeerAdvocate.com. There are also various lagers, ciders, ales, and sours to test your palate. The cocktail list is similarly extensive, with themed drinks like The Zombie — their signature, rum-based cocktail — and the Witch's Hat, made with mulberry gin. Expect all the usual stalwarts like margaritas, old fashioneds, and bloody marys too.

The shake list is another draw and the horror references are all over it. The Human Centipeach throws vanilla ice cream with peach purée, white cake batter, and graham cracker crumbs, and you can get it spiked with Dr. McGillicuddy's Raw Vanilla Liqueur. The spiked feature is applicable to all shakes including the Zombie Unicorn — which mixes vanilla ice cream, marshmallow cream, fruity pebbles, and a dash of Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream for extra kick.

The main event brings another wave of customizable indulgence. The GOREmet Bashed Burgers come with Special Grind beef, grilled chicken breast, or fried chicken breast, and you can choose one, two, or three patties. Fried eggs, bacon, and vegan American cheese are also options to add. These juicy proteins are offered in over 20 different burgers with names such as The Cremator, Juan of the Dead, and Army of Darkness.