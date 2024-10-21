The 5 Best 'Cowboy Core' Vacation Destinations In The American West According To Travelers
Spurred by pop icons like Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé abruptly crossing over into country music territory, and countless celebrities donning western-themed red carpet looks, 2024 was aptly dubbed "the year of yeehaw" by Glamour. Quickly causing a spike in cowboy hat sales and leading western fashion brands to partner with pop stars, the country craze also had an influence on travel destinations, inspiring travelers to ride off into the sunset to line dance in "cowboy core" towns across the American west.
While trends may rise and fall, cowboys are forever. Whether it's because you favorite pop star is churning out country hits and rocking the red carpet in spurred boots or not, if you're itching to hop in the saddle and embrace your inner cowboy, these western-themed destinations are for you. From underrated cowboy capitals to timeless Wild West towns, we've lassoed the best in the west for a boot-scootin' getaway. What are you waiting for? Saddle up, giddy-up, and channel the "year of yeehaw" with a country-style vacation.
Tombstone, Arizona
If you want to step back in time and dig into the history of the Old West, a visit to Tombstone, Arizona is a must. Known as "The Town Too Tough to Die," its dusty streets are haunted with stories of gunslinging legends Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp, and lined with historic buildings from the 1800s. Explore historic attractions like the Bird Cage Theatre, a town fixture since 1881 that presently hosts daily self-guided tours and nightly ghost tours. For $15, you can explore the whole town in style with Old Tombstone Historical Tours which offers tours by stagecoach or covered wagon daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another popular Tombstone attraction amidst travelers is the Gunfight Show at the Old Tombstone Western Theme Park where you can watch western-dressed stuntmen reenact Wild West showdowns. Get your tickets here, which are valid for any date and showtime.
Belly up to the bar at Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon, where you can wet your whistle with a cold beer to the tune of live music on Saturday nights. After a day of good old-fashioned fun, hang your hat at the Tombstone Monument Ranch. Situated just outside of Tombstone, the guest ranch is modeled after an 1800s frontier town, fusing Old West-themed lodgings with modern amenities for the 21st century cowboy.
Virginia City, Nevada
Nevada is brimming with ghost towns. Perhaps its liveliest ghost town is Virginia City, a former mining community whose historic haunts from the 1800s are still standing today. Hear the wooden sidewalks creaking beneath your cowboy boots as you wander the streets lined with rustic saloons, historic hotels, and Old West-style buildings housing restaurants and specialty shops. Dig into the town's past by exploring the Virginia City mines. The Chollar Mine Tours run year-round from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with a $25 admission fee. For above-ground exploring, check out the old cemetery on the hill or immerse yourself in a museum. The Washoe Club Haunted Museum is among the town's most haunted locations, hosting daily ghost tours of its three floors for $10. On its ground floor, you can sip spirits in the town's oldest saloon.
Grab some grub at Palace Restaurant for dinner, then enjoy a nightcap and weekend live music at the famous Bucket of Blood Saloon. When you're ready to slip off your cowboy boots and call it a night, you can settle into the historic Silver Queen Hotel, which boasts vintage charm, an 1800s saloon, and a wedding chapel if you're looking to get hitched. If you're seeking an underrated Nevada city to make all your 'cowboy core' dreams come true, Virginia City is for you.
Cody, Wyoming
To experience a one-of-a-kind artsy western town, visit Cody, Wyoming. Situated at the eastern gateway to Yellowstone National Park, Cody's historic downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, and fine art galleries that capture the stunning natural beauty surrounding the town. Head to the Buffalo Bill Center to explore five museums under one roof, including the Whitney Western Art Museum and the famous Buffalo Bill Museum. You can purchase a ticket here, which grants access to all the museums. Another popular site amongst visitors is the Old Trail Town. Open from May through September, the reconstructed frontier town offers an interactive stroll through the history of the Old West. Lasso up some fun and get an authentic taste of cowboy culture at the Cody Night Rodeo. The rodeo runs every night during the summer, featuring bucking broncos, bull riding, and more.
After the rodeo, rustle up some grub at the Irma Restaurant and Grille located inside the historic Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel and Saloon. Check into the hotel, which features period-decorated rooms named after historical figures from the Old West. Steeped in cowboy history, Cody is the perfect basecamp for a visit to Yellowstone National Park and a destination all on its own.
Bandera, Texas
Of course, you can't talk about cowboy destinations and leave out Texas. Deep in the heart of the Lone Star State, an hour north of the iconic city of San Antonio, you'll find the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera. From horseback riding down rugged trails to line dancing in authentic honky tonk bars, you'll find plenty of surefire ways to make your cowboy dreams come true in Bandera. One of the top activities amidst travelers is the Bandera Historical Rides. Saddle up and choose from a variety of horseback riding tours, including the one-hour River Ride and the two-hour Sunset Ride around the scenic Hill Country State Natural Area. Rates vary per tour, and tickets are available here.
Hop off your horse and onto the dance floor at Arkey Blue's Silver Dollar. Featuring live boot-scootin' tunes from Thursday through Sunday, it's the oldest honky tonk in Texas and features sawdust floors that are perfect for brushing up on your two-step. When you've worked up an appetite, head to The 4 Way Bar & Grill for a Texas-sized burger and a cold beer. Afterwards, you can settle into a classic hotel with country flair like the Best Western Bandera Suites & Saloon or venture to an authentic cowboy oasis like the Mayan Dude Ranch.
Sisters, Oregon
While trendy cities like Portland may be the first destination that comes to mind when you think of Oregon, the center of the state hides a western-themed mountain town you probably haven't heard of. Named after the majestic Three Sisters Mountain Range to its west, Sisters boasts a small-town atmosphere, adorned with charming 1800s-style storefronts and historic landmarks. Minus the modern-day pavement, a stroll down its walkable streets will make you feel like you're in an old western town. Dedicated to detail, even its local movie theater is housed in a barn-shaped locale. In the heart of town, you'll find the Sisters Saloon Ranch & Grill. Built in 1912, the historic building is a town staple, serving classic comfort food and Old West charm.
If you're visiting the second week of June, you can catch "The Biggest Little Show in the World" aka The Sisters Rodeo, and see real-life cowboys compete in bull riding, rope-tying, and barrel racing. If you want to stomp your boots to some good old-fashioned folk music, plan your trip in late September when the Sisters Folk Festival is in full swing. Whenever you choose to visit, you'll find a plethora of lodging options, ranging from the classic Best Western Ponderosa Lodge to the grand Fivepine Lodge & Cabins. A true western gem, Sisters is a "cowboy core paradise.
Our methodology
As we've visited a few of these cowboy towns ourselves, a portion of this round-up is based on personal experience. However, we sifted through a goldmine of reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor and travel blogs to give you information and insight on the places we have yet to experience firsthand. We also consulted tourism sites, and business websites to verify the prices and details of the travel activities we recommended for you to live your best "cowboy core" life.