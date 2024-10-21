The 5 Best 'Cowboy Core' Vacation Destinations In The American West According To Travelers

Spurred by pop icons like Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé abruptly crossing over into country music territory, and countless celebrities donning western-themed red carpet looks, 2024 was aptly dubbed "the year of yeehaw" by Glamour. Quickly causing a spike in cowboy hat sales and leading western fashion brands to partner with pop stars, the country craze also had an influence on travel destinations, inspiring travelers to ride off into the sunset to line dance in "cowboy core" towns across the American west.

Advertisement

While trends may rise and fall, cowboys are forever. Whether it's because you favorite pop star is churning out country hits and rocking the red carpet in spurred boots or not, if you're itching to hop in the saddle and embrace your inner cowboy, these western-themed destinations are for you. From underrated cowboy capitals to timeless Wild West towns, we've lassoed the best in the west for a boot-scootin' getaway. What are you waiting for? Saddle up, giddy-up, and channel the "year of yeehaw" with a country-style vacation.