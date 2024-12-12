The Three Countries With Europe's Best Christmas Traditions To Explore, According To Rick Steves

The holiday season in Europe is a magical time when centuries-old traditions come to life in festive markets, twinkling lights, and celebratory customs. From grand Christmas markets in the heart of bustling cities to intimate village gatherings, the continent offers a wealth of cultural experiences that capture the spirit of Christmas. Travel expert Rick Steves has long been a champion of European travel, and his recommendations for the best holiday traditions across the continent highlight some of the most enchanting destinations. Whether you're drawn to the enchanting Norway, the festive charm of France, or the classic Christmas spirit of England, these countries are home to Europe's most beloved celebrations.

In Europe, Christmas is a season, not just a day, unfolding over a month filled with religious observances and festive celebrations. Steves highlights that Advent, the four-week period leading to Christmas Eve, marks the opening of vibrant markets offering everything from crafts to seasonal treats. On December 6, the Feast of St. Nicholas kicks off the holiday cheer in Catholic countries, and children receive gifts.

On Christmas Eve, many participate in a Midnight Mass and a festive meal uniting families. Other cultures focus on Christmas Day and gift-giving. The 12 Days of Christmas, stretching from December 25 to Epiphany on January 6, continues the celebration. Among Europe's many cherished traditions, Steves favors Norway, France, and England for their distinctive holiday celebrations.