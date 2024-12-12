The Three Countries With Europe's Best Christmas Traditions To Explore, According To Rick Steves
The holiday season in Europe is a magical time when centuries-old traditions come to life in festive markets, twinkling lights, and celebratory customs. From grand Christmas markets in the heart of bustling cities to intimate village gatherings, the continent offers a wealth of cultural experiences that capture the spirit of Christmas. Travel expert Rick Steves has long been a champion of European travel, and his recommendations for the best holiday traditions across the continent highlight some of the most enchanting destinations. Whether you're drawn to the enchanting Norway, the festive charm of France, or the classic Christmas spirit of England, these countries are home to Europe's most beloved celebrations.
In Europe, Christmas is a season, not just a day, unfolding over a month filled with religious observances and festive celebrations. Steves highlights that Advent, the four-week period leading to Christmas Eve, marks the opening of vibrant markets offering everything from crafts to seasonal treats. On December 6, the Feast of St. Nicholas kicks off the holiday cheer in Catholic countries, and children receive gifts.
On Christmas Eve, many participate in a Midnight Mass and a festive meal uniting families. Other cultures focus on Christmas Day and gift-giving. The 12 Days of Christmas, stretching from December 25 to Epiphany on January 6, continues the celebration. Among Europe's many cherished traditions, Steves favors Norway, France, and England for their distinctive holiday celebrations.
Norway
Christmas in Norway is a spellbinding blend of timeless traditions, breathtaking landscapes, and the warm glow of holiday lights. Known as Jul — a name rooted in Norse culture's midwinter and solstice celebrations — this festive season weaves together ancient customs with the familiar rituals of Christmas, creating an experience unlike any other. The holiday festivities begin with fairs and markets brimming with handmade crafts, local treats, and vibrant decorations. Some must-visit destinations include Tregaarden's Christmas House in Oslo, where Santa's spirit lives year-round, and Bergen, home to the world's largest gingerbread town, a whimsical display that brings childhood dreams to life. The northern lights in Tromsø offer a celestial show that rivals the magic of any holiday display, while Trondheim enchants visitors with its grand Christmas market, historical charm, and traditional Norwegian cuisine.
Steves highlights Norway's unique holiday traditions that deepen the sense of wonder. On December 13, the country honors Santa Lucia Day, or the "Queen of Lights." This beloved Scandinavian tradition pays tribute to Saint Lucia, who guided persecuted Christians through dark tunnels while wearing a crown of candles. In modern celebrations, children don white gowns and carry candles, singing songs that fill the air with joy and reverence.
Another distinct Norwegian tradition involves Fjøsnissen, a barn-dwelling, gnome-like figure akin to Santa Claus. Unlike Santa, Fjøsnissen isn't interested in cookies; he expects a bowl of nissegrøt, a warm rice porridge, in exchange for his blessings. This charming folklore adds a touch of whimsy to the season. Advent is marked by julebord (lively pre-Christmas gatherings), while Christmas Eve serves as the pinnacle of celebrations, complete with candlelit dinners, gift exchanges, and cozy family moments.
France
In France, the holiday season comes alive with a blend of rich traditions, culinary excellence, and timeless charm. The festivities begin with the excitement of advent calendars and decorating a sapin de Noël (or Christmas tree), which remains until January 6th, marking the end of Epiphany. Christmas markets, or marchés de Noël, are a treasured tradition in France. These bustling marketplaces feature handcrafted gifts, regional specialties, and festive cheer. Among them, the Christkindelsmärik in Strasbourg holds special significance. As one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe, it transforms the city into France's Christmas Capital, drawing visitors with its enchanting atmosphere and historical charm.
According to Steves, at the heart of French Christmas celebrations is le réveillon de Noël, an indulgent feast shared among family and friends. This culinary tradition showcases festive delicacies that vary by region but are universally paired with fine wines and joyous conversations, all leading up to la bûche de Noël, the iconic yule log dessert.
Children eagerly anticipate the arrival of Père Noël, or Father Christmas, who fills their shoes with gifts and treats carefully placed by the fireplace. Depending on the household, presents are opened on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, adding to the magic and excitement.
England
England's Christmas celebrations are a delightful mix of long-standing traditions and festive cheer, many of which align with American customs. Homes and streets sparkle with decorative trees, twinkling lights, and holiday décor, while advent calendars, stockings, and carolers add to the season's warmth. Winter is the best time to plan a trip to London, as it is known for its festive season and Christmas markets. A uniquely English tradition is the pantomime, a family-friendly musical comedy production that adds a touch of theatrical whimsy to the season.
Steves notes that among England's most cherished customs is the Christmas cracker, a tradition dating back to the 1800s. These colorfully wrapped novelties produce a cheerful "pop" when opened to reveal small gifts, jokes, or candies, becoming a staple of holiday dining tables. Another cornerstone of the season is the annual Christmas speech, a tradition since 1932, where the reigning monarch addresses the nation in a message of reflection and hope, broadcast to homes across the country. The holiday spirit extends beyond Christmas Day with Boxing Day, celebrated on December 26. Originally tied to the practice of boxing up gifts for the less fortunate, the day now serves as an additional holiday for relaxation, family gatherings, and acts of goodwill.
Europe's Christmas traditions offer a captivating glimpse into the heart of the holiday season, where history, culture, and celebration intertwine. As Steves reminds us, these traditions are more than festivities — they are a celebration of heritage and community that continues to inspire travelers year after year. Wherever your journey takes you, the magic of a European Christmas promises to leave a lasting impression.