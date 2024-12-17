New Mexico's Historic Ski Resort Provides A Perfect Family-Friendly Winter Getaway In The Southwest

Skiing and snowboarding are among the most popular winter sports. Unfortunately, these are getting harder and harder to participate in, thanks to the high costs often associated with ski resorts in the United States. Ski lifts and seasonal passes are sometimes too expensive to purchase, especially after paying for equipment (though budget-friendly options are available, such as Findway Ski Goggles and Tough Headwear's Balaclava Ski Mask) . Thankfully, while many ski resorts are raising their prices to meet demands, there are still a few willing to try and keep these sports as affordable as possible. Such is the case with Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in New Mexico.

This snowy mountain is popular for its fun atmosphere, as well as its price. It's often considered one of the most cost-friendly skiing and snowboarding spots in all of New Mexico. Many ski resorts are raising rates on entrance fees and season passes, which is why many people are on the hunt for affordable, family-friendly ski resorts. And the low prices at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort are definitely worth it, considering how much there is to do and explore.

Besides affordability, the slopes themselves are quite pleasant. Given that the resort is more about shredding fresh powder than enjoying a luxury experience, its atmosphere is friendly and laid-back. The property features over 40 slopes accessible by six ski lifts. Three terrain parks for training are also a part of Sipapu. Additionally, the Paradise Grill and Riverside Cafe offer filling and delicious meals for those looking to refuel.