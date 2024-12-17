New Mexico's Historic Ski Resort Provides A Perfect Family-Friendly Winter Getaway In The Southwest
Skiing and snowboarding are among the most popular winter sports. Unfortunately, these are getting harder and harder to participate in, thanks to the high costs often associated with ski resorts in the United States. Ski lifts and seasonal passes are sometimes too expensive to purchase, especially after paying for equipment (though budget-friendly options are available, such as Findway Ski Goggles and Tough Headwear's Balaclava Ski Mask) . Thankfully, while many ski resorts are raising their prices to meet demands, there are still a few willing to try and keep these sports as affordable as possible. Such is the case with Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in New Mexico.
This snowy mountain is popular for its fun atmosphere, as well as its price. It's often considered one of the most cost-friendly skiing and snowboarding spots in all of New Mexico. Many ski resorts are raising rates on entrance fees and season passes, which is why many people are on the hunt for affordable, family-friendly ski resorts. And the low prices at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort are definitely worth it, considering how much there is to do and explore.
Besides affordability, the slopes themselves are quite pleasant. Given that the resort is more about shredding fresh powder than enjoying a luxury experience, its atmosphere is friendly and laid-back. The property features over 40 slopes accessible by six ski lifts. Three terrain parks for training are also a part of Sipapu. Additionally, the Paradise Grill and Riverside Cafe offer filling and delicious meals for those looking to refuel.
The best time to visit Sipapu Ski Resort and what else to see
New Mexico is just a little south of the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S., Colorado, but at much cheaper prices. Not only are ski resorts more affordable but vacations in general tend to be cheaper in New Mexico. There is plenty to do throughout the state at any time of the year. Obviously, if you are going to visit Sipapu for skiing and snowboarding, the winter and early spring are the best times. The ski resort generally runs from November to early April, depending on the weather. However, the area is also open during the summer. While you can't go skiing and snowboarding, there are plenty of other activities to make the most of your trip, such as fishing, disc golf, hiking, and geocaching. This is because Sipapu is located in Carson National Forest and is made up of hundreds of miles of streams, mountains, trails, and open areas.
If you want more of an urban experience after being outdoors all day, Sipapu isn't far from a few bigger cities. The resort is roughly 24 miles south of Taos, the enchanting New Mexico town that's home to an unbelievable 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site. It is a little more urban, though not a full city, and focuses heavily on Native American history and museums of all kinds. Sipapu is also just 61 miles northeast of Santa Fe, where you don't want to miss the Meow Wolf immersive art museum, the Kakawa Chocolate House, and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.