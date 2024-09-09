This Enchanting New Mexico Town Is Home To An Unbelievable 1,000-Year-Old World Heritage Site

Step into a world of living history in Northern New Mexico. Located in the town of Taos, the Taos Pueblo is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Historic Landmark unlike any other in the United States. This pueblo, or historic Native American Indian settlement, is one of 19 in New Mexico. What sets the Taos Pueblo apart from the rest is that it has been lived in for over 1,000 years, with around 150 current full-time residents. It is believed that the pueblo is the oldest continuously inhabited community in the country.

The Taos pueblo is a rare ancient gem in North America and a haven for architecture enthusiasts. The red clay-like structures are hand-built from the Earth and the walls are several feet thick, giving them an otherworldly appearance. Set against the clear desert sky and soaring mountain ranges, this landmark is truly a sight to behold. Visitors have the special opportunity to hear about the pueblo's inspiring history from the tribal members themselves, learn about their heritage and traditions, and support their skilled artisans.

There is so much more that makes a trip to Northern New Mexico incredibly worthwhile. The town of Taos is a thriving artistic hub, and the surrounding area is full of natural wonders, including the Rio Grande Gorge, unparalleled mountain views, charming small towns, and a nearby hot springs resort. You will not be left wondering why this southwestern state is known as the "Land of Enchantment."

