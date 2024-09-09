This Enchanting New Mexico Town Is Home To An Unbelievable 1,000-Year-Old World Heritage Site
Step into a world of living history in Northern New Mexico. Located in the town of Taos, the Taos Pueblo is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Historic Landmark unlike any other in the United States. This pueblo, or historic Native American Indian settlement, is one of 19 in New Mexico. What sets the Taos Pueblo apart from the rest is that it has been lived in for over 1,000 years, with around 150 current full-time residents. It is believed that the pueblo is the oldest continuously inhabited community in the country.
The Taos pueblo is a rare ancient gem in North America and a haven for architecture enthusiasts. The red clay-like structures are hand-built from the Earth and the walls are several feet thick, giving them an otherworldly appearance. Set against the clear desert sky and soaring mountain ranges, this landmark is truly a sight to behold. Visitors have the special opportunity to hear about the pueblo's inspiring history from the tribal members themselves, learn about their heritage and traditions, and support their skilled artisans.
There is so much more that makes a trip to Northern New Mexico incredibly worthwhile. The town of Taos is a thriving artistic hub, and the surrounding area is full of natural wonders, including the Rio Grande Gorge, unparalleled mountain views, charming small towns, and a nearby hot springs resort. You will not be left wondering why this southwestern state is known as the "Land of Enchantment."
Everything you need to know about the Taos Pueblo
A visit to this extraordinary place will leave you awestruck by the enduring spirit and meaningful traditions of the Native American tribal members that call it home. The pueblo is constructed entirely from adobe, a natural sun-dried clay material, and looks much like it did when it was first visited by Spanish explorers in the 1540s. It consists of cultural and residential structures including the San Geronimo Catholic church, homes, stores, a cemetery, an elementary school, and an art gallery, all owned and operated by the members. The pueblo is set against the Sangre de Cristo Rocky Mountains, with a lake and river that holds sacred significance to the community.
Although visitors can explore the pueblo on their own, a guided tour led by the tribespeople is a great way to learn its fascinating history, dating back as early as 1,000 AD. The community has long defended its ownership of this land, which was repeatedly seized or under threat throughout its history. Today, the pueblo consists of 99,000 acres and is a sovereign nation within the United States, governed by appointed tribal elders. Visitors can explore the areas of the pueblo open to the public, as well as the many shops and art studios owned by the members. There is a wide array of beautiful handmade products, art, and delicious Native American food for sale.
Essential things to do on a trip to Taos, New Mexico
In addition to the Taos pueblo, there is much to see and explore in this northern New Mexico town. The historic Taos Plaza, a fortress-like adobe village that was first established in 1776, is the town's main attraction. The plaza is lined with eclectic shops, galleries, and restaurants, with a pavilion in the center where live music performances and events are held.
Another sight worth seeing is the breathtaking Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, located 12 miles from the plaza. A walking trail meanders along the dramatic cliffs with panoramic views of the rushing river below and the mountains beyond. The Rio Grande Del Norte National Monument spans more than 242,000 acres, with world-class hiking, cycling, rafting, wildlife viewing, and camping under the incredible starry sky.
If you love a good scenic drive, be sure to visit the nearby mountain villages, including the artistic community of Arroyo Seco and the wild western town of Eagle Nest. For some R&R, visit the incredible hot springs at the Ojo Santa Fe spa resort, around two hours south of Taos. Complete the bucket list with a road trip to New Mexico's one-of-a-kind national park with endless white sand dunes.