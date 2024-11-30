The Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts That Are Actually Affordable, According To Travelers
The snowy season is about to arrive. And, while we might not be thrilled about the prospect of shoveling our driveways, there are a whole lot of winter activities that we are looking forward to. Sipping hot cocoa, strolling through European Christmas markets, and visiting ice sculpture displays are all on our list this year. And who could forget all the winter sports — including our favorite, downhill skiing?
Of course, one of the major issues with skiing is the price tag. Day passes at Vail can cost well over $300, while a four-day pass at Palisades Tahoe can set you back $540 per person. While these resorts are notoriously family-friendly, they could very easily break the bank. Thanks to these prices, some skiers may even find themselves wondering if hitting the slopes is even worth it.
Luckily, not all ski resorts are equally expensive. Families who are looking to take their kids out for a fun day in the snow can still find plenty of affordable hills where they can plan an enjoyable vacation. After digging deep into traveler reviews, we have identified 10 ski resorts that bring great customer satisfaction at a low cost. Scattered all over the United States and beyond, these locations offer great deals and groomed slopes. Many of them even advertise other snowy day activities — perfect for the days when your little ones need to take a break from the pistes.
The Highlands — Harbor Springs, Michigan
Michigan can be magical during the wintertime. With cross country ski trails, remote and beautiful national parks, and ice skating rinks galore, the "Mitten State" has no shortage of winter fun. Downhill skiing is a popular sport in Michigan, and The Highlands resort in Harbor Springs boasts some fantastic slopes. Home of the fastest chairlift in the entire Midwest, The Highlands is a modern resort. The mountain also offers a good mix of green, blue, and black runs — meaning that there are plenty of options for the whole family.
In terms of prices, The Highlands offers some great deals. Lift tickets for adults cost as little as $44 per day. Plus, 4th and 5th grade students are eligible to apply for the "Cold is Cool" passport — allowing them to ski for free. It's important to note that The Highlands does not offer the same kind of vertical that you might find out in Colorado. However, what you miss in terrain, you can make up for in savings. Guest can also enjoy other activities, like a wintertime zip-line, enchanted forest walking trail, and horseback riding.
That being said, past travelers have been known to applaud the slopes. As one shared on Tripadvisor, "The place never disappoints! The best skiing in the lower peninsula of Michigan by far!! Been going here with friends and family for years!" Another added, "As far as skiing, we enjoyed the long ski runs and variety of terrain!"
Mount Snow — Somerset, Vermont
Although it is not the cheapest option out there, Mount Snow ski resort in Somerset, Vermont definitely leads the pack in terms of price/quality. Lift tickets cost $155 per day — less than half of what folks pay out in Vail — and the resort offers more variety than what you might find in the Midwest. Folks who buy the Epic Pass well in advance can save even more money, with some pass holders paying just $110 per day to enjoy the slopes. Considering that the mountain boasts four main ski areas — each of which offers a variety of trails for multiple levels — this can definitely be worth it.
While most people go to Mount Snow to hit the pistes, families who are all skied-out can enjoy other activities, like snow tubing. Tired parents can also sign up for a spa day — no thanks to the resort's childcare services. Anyone up for a day trip can also drive to Woodstock to check out what many consider the most beautiful town in New England. Overall, though, most guests are happy to stay at Mount Snow. One Google reviewer praised the resort, "Great snowboarding experience at Mount Snow for the past Xmas holiday week! Good snow, variety of trails/terrain, and surprisingly not too crowded over the weekend!" A second one added, "It's a GREAT place to ski or snowboard with plenty of fast lifts and amenities."
Mount Tremblant — Mont-Tremblant, Canada
If you're searching for the fairy tale version of a ski resort, look no further than Mount Tremblant, Canada. Nestled in the mountains just north of Montreal, this hill offers great skiing in an adorable environment. The French Apline-style village at the base of the mountain is comprised of brightly-painted shops and apartments, making for a colorful spot to sip apple cider or hot cocoa. And, whereas many budget resorts offer very limited vertical, the peak of Mount Tremblant reaches 875 meters. Plus, the resort itself boasts 102 trails.
As far as costs go, Mount Tremblant is definitely a deal. Multi-day passes cost as little $105 Canadian dollars per day — or cost around $70 U.S. dollars. Even the folks who only plan on skiing for one day will find the prices much better than what you might find in the American West. Day passes are 142 Canadian dollars ($100 U.S. dollars) per head. The best part, though, is that the resort is running a special promotion for kids' lift tickets. From December 7 to 13, kids will ski at Mount Tremblant for free — making it one of the most family-friendly spots around.
People who have traveled to this resort applaud the variety of available pistes. On her personal blog, Sher She Goes, one previous visitor wrote, "If you're looking for an East Coast mountain with varied terrain to suit all ability levels, Mount Tremblant is a great option!"
Estación Manzaneda — A Poba de Trivés, Spain
When you think of Spain, what's the first image to pop into your head? If it's a gorgeous public plaza full of tourists, or maybe the beachy city of Valencia, you're not alone. Chances are, though, you might not think of Spain as a skiing destination. But, in reality, the country of Rosalía and Gerard Piqué boasts plenty of fun slopes. And, Estación Manzaneda in A Poba de Trivés, Galicia is just one of them.
Located in the mountains outside of the medieval town of Ourense, Estación Manzaneda is a small resort that is full of life. With five lifts servicing 25 runs, Manzaneda might not be the biggest hill on the block. However, families love the area's busy ski school, popping restaurants, and gorgeous hilltop views. The prices are understood to be one of the resort's biggest draws. Adults pay 27 € (around $28, depending on conversion rates) for a day pass during the high season, while kids under 12 pay just 7 € (about $7.50).
Although Manzaneda only has enough trails to last most visitors for a day or two, folks who are already in Europe should consider heading out there for a fun-filled weekend. As one previous visitor shared on Minube, "It offers ski pistes and lifts. It's perfect for the whole family, plus there are hotels and houses." Another added, "If you want to disconnect, it's the perfect place!"
Willamette Pass — Cascade Summit, Oregon
Folks who are looking to spend as little as possible on their ski vacations should definitely check out Willamette Pass in Cascade Summit, Oregon. At this snow-filled resort, adults pay as little as $19 per day for lift tickets. Kids, meanwhile, can ski for free so long as they sign up for the Power Kids Pass before showing up at the mountain. Teens who are new to the slopes also benefit from some pretty neat discounts, as they qualify for a free two-hour beginners' skiing or snowboarding lesson. Anyone who wants to keep learning can also count on reasonably-priced Ski School classes, which cost just $40 per head on weekdays.
While Willamette is not exactly the ideal place to search for advanced terrain, it offers a variety of green, blue, and single black diamond runs. There are 30 slopes on the whole mountain — meaning that there's more than enough to ski over the course of a couple of days. If you need a break from skiing, there are other fun winter activities available in the region. Snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and snow tubing are all on the menu. Nearby lodges offer horse-drawn sleigh rides that will be sure to impress the youngest of travelers.
Families love Willamette Pass for its excellent ski school. As one proud parent reported on Tripadvisor, "The instructors are fabulous and both of my kids really learned how to ski here." Another guest echoed, "Loved this place!"
Lake Louise Ski Resort — Lake Louise, Canada
It's no secret that Canada is a stunning country, and Lake Louise is easily one of the most beautiful places that the "Great White North" has to offer. Situated in the picturesque Banff National Park, Lake Louise ski resort offers dramatic snow-capped peaks, thick pine forests, and more snow than you'll know what to do with. Avid skiers will love the challenging terrain, while beginners will enjoy some low-key bunny slopes. Since Lake Louise is the third-largest ski resort in Canada, it really offers something for everyone.
The best part is that this high-quality ski experience comes at a great price. Adults pay as little as 96 Canadian dollars (about 68 U.S. dollars) to hit the slopes, while kids ages 6–12 ski for 37 Canadian dollars (or 26 U.S. dollars). Toddlers under the age of six, meanwhile, can ski for free — making it easier for their parents to introduce them to the wonderful world of winter sports. If they do get tired of skiing, though, there's tons to do. Families can hike across the frozen Lake Louise, chase icy waterfalls at the Johnston Canyon ice walk, or take a dip at Banff's upper hot springs.
Overall, Lake Louise ski resort is family-approved. As one happy parent wrote on Google, "Wow. The snow conditions were so good this weekend. Beautiful runs. It was so much fun playing in the trees. It is a great mountain for kids to learn on."
Mount Baker — Bellingham, Washington
Considered one of the best ski resorts in Washington state, Mount Baker has an interesting variety of runs. Located in the charming town of Bellingham, Washington, this mountain offers three double black diamonds for advanced skiers and a solid bunny slope for first-timers. In that sense, Mount Baker is the perfect place to accommodate the needs of families with members of different levels.
The prices at Mount Baker are relatively reasonable at around $90 per day for grown-ups and $53 for teens. Kids, meanwhile, pay just $40 — and toddlers ski for free. However, on "Wicket Good Wednesdays" skiers enjoy significant discounts, with adult tickets dropping to just $73 per day, teens to $53, and kids to $31. Previous visitors to Mount Baker swear that the experience is worth the price. As one satisfied skier wrote on Tripadvisor, "Great snow! Friendly staff. The scenery is off the charts. Prices for lifts are very reasonable (I think the view of Mt. Shuksan is worth the price of the lift ticket) and there is always loads of snow."
Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia — Rio Negro, Argentina
Have you ever tried skiing in July? If your answer to that question is "no," you may want to consider skiing at the Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia resort in Rio Negro, Argentina. As this resort is located in the Southern Hemisphere, peak ski season runs from June to August. Folks who are looking to flee hot North American summers might want to look into traveling south — where the snow keeps things cool and the U.S. dollar is particularly strong.
A single day of skiing at the Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia resort is 115,000 Argentine pesos — or $114 U.S. dollars. While this might seem pricey, it's important to keep in mind that other activities and services will be much more affordable in Argentina than in the United States. A private room at a hostel in the region near the ski resort can cost between $60 and $70 per night. Dinner at a local restaurant is often served for just $10 per head.
Overall, visitors love traveling to Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia. "Cerro Catedral is a dream for any skiing enthusiast! The stunning mountain views alone make it worth the visit, but add the thrill of skiing down the snowy slopes, and it becomes an unforgettable experience," gushed one visitor on Tripadvisor. "My first time snowboarding in South America and I loved Cerro Catedral," shared another.
Brian Head Resort -- Brian Head, Utah
They say that the early bird gets the worm, and that is certainly true for those who want to ski Brian Head, Utah. This is a classic "Out West" resort with fluffy powder and great mountain views. It is much smaller than Vail or Tahoe. But, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in price. When purchased in advance, lift tickets at Brian Head can cost as little as $19 for adults. Kids, meanwhile, always ski for free — so long as they fill out the online form for the Power Kids Pass prior to arriving at the hill.
Given the amount of snow that falls at Brian Head, this is a fantastic deal. The mountain has been known to open a few runs as early as November — making it the ideal ski resort to book for the December school holidays. Plus, it's great for skiers of all levels. The Navajo Peak side of the hill boasts ample green runs, while the Brian Head Peak side offers about two dozen black runs in addition to two double blacks. Folks looking to ski blues will also be pleased with a wide range of options of both peaks, allowing for maximum enjoyment.
As one happy traveler reported on Tripadvisor, "We have had a wonderful family ski vacation at Brian Head Resort. The slopes are beautifully maintained. The views of red rocks and snowy mountains are nice from the top of the lifts."
Blue Mountain Resort — The Blue Mountains, Canada
If you live in Ontario, Canada or the American Midwest, this might be the ski spot for you. The Blue Mountain resort is the largest ski area in Ontario, making it a great place to visit time and time again. Frequent visitors will be thrilled with the price of a season pass. Adults pay $799 Canadian dollars (about $570 U.S. dollars) to ski all season long. Children under the age of 9, meanwhile, pay just $79 Canadian dollars ($57 U.S. dollars) for the same deal. Parents of teens and young adults will also be happy to hear that anyone under the age of 22 is also eligible for a massive discount — paying less than 50% of the full price for their own season passes.
Because Blue Mountain is so large for the Great Lakes region, most skiers will be thrilled with the size of the slopes. With 43 runs and 7 chairlifts, the resort is prepared to keep visitors busy. If you do need a break from the hill, however, there's more than enough to do at the base of the mountain. An ice skating loop, snow tubing zone, and heated swimming area are all there to encourage family fun. "I loved seeing lots of families and kids having a good time," wrote one winter visitor on Google. Another commented the quality of ski school classes, writing, "The trainers here are super friendly and knowledgeable."
Methodology
When it comes to skiing, every family has different needs. Some prioritize factors like vertical and terrain, while others focus more on the activities available in any given base village. Some folks are looking for a bunny hill to run up and down a few times, while others are hoping to tackle a double black diamond. Because of this, putting together this list was no simple feat. We wanted to include a wide variety of hills — each of which has something unique to offer. From the fairytale ambiance at Mount Tremblant to the $19 tickets at Willamette Pass, we made sure to choose resorts that truly stood out.
Of course, price played a major role in our selection. Popular Colorado resorts like Aspen or Keystone did not make the cut, as their prices could hardly be considered "affordable." And, since flights can be an expensive part of a ski vacation, we tried to choose resorts that were scattered across a variety of regions. That way, folks from all over the world could opt to drive to one of these resorts. Finally, we perused hundreds of reviews on Google and TripAdvisor to be sure that the travelers who hit the slopes listed above were actually satisfied with their experiences.