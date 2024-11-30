The Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts That Are Actually Affordable, According To Travelers

The snowy season is about to arrive. And, while we might not be thrilled about the prospect of shoveling our driveways, there are a whole lot of winter activities that we are looking forward to. Sipping hot cocoa, strolling through European Christmas markets, and visiting ice sculpture displays are all on our list this year. And who could forget all the winter sports — including our favorite, downhill skiing?

Of course, one of the major issues with skiing is the price tag. Day passes at Vail can cost well over $300, while a four-day pass at Palisades Tahoe can set you back $540 per person. While these resorts are notoriously family-friendly, they could very easily break the bank. Thanks to these prices, some skiers may even find themselves wondering if hitting the slopes is even worth it.

Luckily, not all ski resorts are equally expensive. Families who are looking to take their kids out for a fun day in the snow can still find plenty of affordable hills where they can plan an enjoyable vacation. After digging deep into traveler reviews, we have identified 10 ski resorts that bring great customer satisfaction at a low cost. Scattered all over the United States and beyond, these locations offer great deals and groomed slopes. Many of them even advertise other snowy day activities — perfect for the days when your little ones need to take a break from the pistes.