Maine's Oldest Town Offers Plenty Of Modern Shops, Food, And Fun Along A Serene Scenic Coastline
If you're looking for an East Coast vacation, Maine should be near the top of your list. While New York and Pennsylvania get more attention, Maine is a unique state that offers a wide selection of history, nature, and American culture.
The coastline is a popular destination, especially if you like food and New England vibes. Portland is one of the best foodie destinations in America, but you can also check out smaller towns like Stonington, which is one of Maine's prettiest little port towns.
If you go further south, you'll find a historic city that predates the formation of the United States. Kittery sits on the border of Maine and New Hampshire, and it's one of the oldest cities in the country. Founded in 1647, Kittery is something of a time capsule, preserving the region's history while still providing modern conveniences and amenities. Plus, because it's on the coastline, it offers incredible ocean views. Pack your bags and a windbreaker, and let's see what makes Kittery so unique.
An introduction to Kittery, Maine's oldest town
For hundreds of years, the area of Kittery was sparsely populated by native populations. English settlers started arriving in the early 1600s to create fishing villages and colonies. The name Kittery is thought to be named after a mansion called Kittery Court in Devon, England. The first house in Kittery was built in 1635. Originally, the city was broken into three parishes, but they dissolved before Maine attained statehood in 1820. Before then, the territory belonged to Massachusetts, which is why, many Mainers celebrate Patriot's Day.
Kittery's topography and geography are unique and help make trips here unforgettable. Because it's based at the mouth of the Piscataqua River, you have Maine on one side and the town of Portsmouth in New Hampshire on the other side. There are also a few islands nearby, including Badger's Island and Seavey's Island, which is home to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the oldest operating shipyard in the country. Both islands are accessible by bridge.
For many years, Kittery's economy was based on fur trading, fishing, and shipbuilding. In fact, many subs deployed during World War II were built in Kittery, making it a crucial factor in the war effort. Today, the city is mostly focused on hospitality and shopping, as it's considered the "Gateway to Maine."
What to do when visiting Kittery, Maine
As with most Maine cities, the best time of year to visit Kittery is during the summer. The city can get up to four feet of snow during the winter, mostly accumulating from December to February. October is also the wettest month of the year, although Kittery gets about 50 inches of rain annually. Hurricanes are possible but rare, and peak hurricane season lasts from June to November.
One of the best reasons to visit Kittery is to explore the city's history. There are multiple historical sites within the city limits, including the Lady Pepperell House on Kittery Point and the Fort McClary State Historic Site. If you go across the river to Portsmouth, you can see even more historic places, including the Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouse and the Warner House.
Kittery is also home to many top restaurants. While Portland gets all the hardcore foodies, gourmands can find a great meal here, too. The city offers a wide range of cuisines and styles. Fish lovers should check out the New England Fishmongers, which has live music every Friday. If you're into eating and drinking, there are many pubs and bars around, such as The Black Birch. If you love barbecue, Ore Nell's Barbecue restaurant is one of the highlights of Badger's Island. You can also find tacos, Indian food, and many other options in town.