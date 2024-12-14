Maine's Oldest Town Offers Plenty Of Modern Shops, Food, And Fun Along A Serene Scenic Coastline

If you're looking for an East Coast vacation, Maine should be near the top of your list. While New York and Pennsylvania get more attention, Maine is a unique state that offers a wide selection of history, nature, and American culture.

The coastline is a popular destination, especially if you like food and New England vibes. Portland is one of the best foodie destinations in America, but you can also check out smaller towns like Stonington, which is one of Maine's prettiest little port towns.

If you go further south, you'll find a historic city that predates the formation of the United States. Kittery sits on the border of Maine and New Hampshire, and it's one of the oldest cities in the country. Founded in 1647, Kittery is something of a time capsule, preserving the region's history while still providing modern conveniences and amenities. Plus, because it's on the coastline, it offers incredible ocean views. Pack your bags and a windbreaker, and let's see what makes Kittery so unique.