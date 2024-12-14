Your Vacation Villa At This Secret Florida Resort Comes With A Butler

Florida's islands are filled with upscale resort hubs perfect for a luxurious beach getaway. La Siesta Resort & Villas in Islamorada, a great locale for a restorative wellness weekend in the Florida Keys, will make you feel like you privately rented the ocean-front property along with personalized staff to go with it. From secluded beachfront cottages to tropical ocean suites, you'll be whisked away to a postcard location with tall palm trees and crystal clear waters. If you reserve the opulent Coastal Villa, you're also booking a butler to elevate your experience.

At this slice of paradise, you get access to not only La Siesta's amenities and dining offers, but also those of its sister resorts. La Siesta is less than a 10-minute drive south of Three Waters Resort and Marina and less than a 10-minute walk south to get to Amara Cay Resort. You can kick back at the Tiki Bar, order tasty Italian food, and relax in a lounge. However, those who book the Coastal Villa will not need to go anywhere else but La Siesta. The featured rental screams upper-class elegance as you stay in an apartment-sized estate — 717 square feet to be exact — with someone there to unpack your suitcase, get you beverages, and even book you a private chef. All you have to do is put your phone on "Do Not Disturb" and ask for whatever you want! Sounds like a dream, doesn't it?