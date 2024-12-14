Your Vacation Villa At This Secret Florida Resort Comes With A Butler
Florida's islands are filled with upscale resort hubs perfect for a luxurious beach getaway. La Siesta Resort & Villas in Islamorada, a great locale for a restorative wellness weekend in the Florida Keys, will make you feel like you privately rented the ocean-front property along with personalized staff to go with it. From secluded beachfront cottages to tropical ocean suites, you'll be whisked away to a postcard location with tall palm trees and crystal clear waters. If you reserve the opulent Coastal Villa, you're also booking a butler to elevate your experience.
At this slice of paradise, you get access to not only La Siesta's amenities and dining offers, but also those of its sister resorts. La Siesta is less than a 10-minute drive south of Three Waters Resort and Marina and less than a 10-minute walk south to get to Amara Cay Resort. You can kick back at the Tiki Bar, order tasty Italian food, and relax in a lounge. However, those who book the Coastal Villa will not need to go anywhere else but La Siesta. The featured rental screams upper-class elegance as you stay in an apartment-sized estate — 717 square feet to be exact — with someone there to unpack your suitcase, get you beverages, and even book you a private chef. All you have to do is put your phone on "Do Not Disturb" and ask for whatever you want! Sounds like a dream, doesn't it?
The butler experience
There's nothing more exciting at a hotel stay than hearing an attendant knock on your door followed by the magic words: "Room service!" While it's desirable to have instant deliveries, imagine one specific person doting on your every want and need. At the BOTE House Coastal Villa, there are two bedrooms and a sleeper sofa. The stay sleeps a total of six people, allowing the whole family to relish in a luxe experience on the water.
Before you arrive, your butler will be your booking concierge to set everything up for you. That way, upon arrival, they are already familiar with your party. After your private check-in, they will unpack your bags so that you're not living out of your suitcase for the weekend. This is especially beneficial for the fashionista who plans their outfits and loves to see them on a hanger. During your stay, your butler is there to help you book activities, restaurant reservations, private chefs, and other special requests as needed. According to reviews, the butler service is a glamorous experience that's backed up with impeccable staff, adding to a memorable beach trip.
Experiences at the resort
Islamorada is considered both "The Sportfishing Capital of the World" and one of the most romantic destinations in America. So, La Siesta Resort & Villas is perfect for a long day reeling in a fresh catch or for a secluded couple's massage at a spa. No matter the occasion, you won't be bored at this hidden gem getaway.
The Florida Keys have some of the most stunning coral reef snorkeling excursions in the Sunshine State, and Islamorada has charter boats that can take you to see Alligator Reef and Pickles Reef. There are also incredible shipwreck dives depending on the charter you choose. Additionally, if you book the Coastal Villa, there is a complimentary boat slip and tons of watersport opportunities, like kayaking, paddleboarding, and floats, so you can enjoy the outdoors without straying too far from your villa...and all with the help of your butler!
While spring is the best time of year to visit Key West, Islamorada is almost two hours north of the Southernmost Point, making it ideal to visit year-round. Plus, your butler will never be off-duty during your stay, no matter the season.