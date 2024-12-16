Dine At New York's 100-Year-Old Institution Where Classic Milkshakes And History Meet

If you're planning a trip to New York City, be sure to skip the tourist traps in Times Square. While going to Midtown Manhattan is necessary for seeing a Broadway show, you're much better off traveling to other parts of the city if you want to get your fill of amazing art, history, and especially food. So many neighborhoods around NYC offer different culinary delights, but if you're looking for a quintessential New York establishment, head north on the Upper East Side to Lexington Candy Shop, the oldest continuously operating luncheonette in New York City.

If you're not already aware, luncheonettes are a big part of New York's history. They're a little bit like diners — a convenient place to grab a quick, tasty meal in the middle of the day — and they were particularly popular in the 1930s and 1940s. The family-owned Lexington Candy Shop has been operating for almost 100 years, since 1925, and despite the name, they don't just sell candy.

The diner was opened by the current owner's grandfather, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. Although other luncheonettes like Lexington Candy Shop have come and gone, this particular spot has been able to stay in business — possibly due to its hardworking staff and ability to adapt to the times while staying true to its past. While the owner has occasionally reupholstered and updated a few things in the restaurant, a lot of the decor and many of the serving dishes, kitchen utensils, and machinery are originals from the 1940s.