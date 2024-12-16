Dine At New York's 100-Year-Old Institution Where Classic Milkshakes And History Meet
If you're planning a trip to New York City, be sure to skip the tourist traps in Times Square. While going to Midtown Manhattan is necessary for seeing a Broadway show, you're much better off traveling to other parts of the city if you want to get your fill of amazing art, history, and especially food. So many neighborhoods around NYC offer different culinary delights, but if you're looking for a quintessential New York establishment, head north on the Upper East Side to Lexington Candy Shop, the oldest continuously operating luncheonette in New York City.
If you're not already aware, luncheonettes are a big part of New York's history. They're a little bit like diners — a convenient place to grab a quick, tasty meal in the middle of the day — and they were particularly popular in the 1930s and 1940s. The family-owned Lexington Candy Shop has been operating for almost 100 years, since 1925, and despite the name, they don't just sell candy.
The diner was opened by the current owner's grandfather, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. Although other luncheonettes like Lexington Candy Shop have come and gone, this particular spot has been able to stay in business — possibly due to its hardworking staff and ability to adapt to the times while staying true to its past. While the owner has occasionally reupholstered and updated a few things in the restaurant, a lot of the decor and many of the serving dishes, kitchen utensils, and machinery are originals from the 1940s.
Lexington Candy Shop is the perfect stop while spending the day in Central Park
Diners can get delicious breakfasts and lunches, along with milkshakes, egg creams, and even a classic Coca-Cola (mixed by hand, the way soda jerks of the mid-20th century used to do it). The popular spot has retained its vintage charm, with vinyl seats, chrome and formica accents, and decor that still looks as if it has time-traveled directly from a bygone era. You can even see some classic menus from the establishment's early days (though current menu prices have changed a bit). If you're planning on visiting Lexington Candy Shop for a meal, keep in mind that New York is a busy city, and there is always the likelihood of having to wait for a table at most restaurants. Lexington Candy Shop does not accept reservations but does take orders for pick up and delivery.
Lexington Candy Shop is located only three blocks east of New York City's Central Park, which was named one of the best tourist attractions in the United States, and very close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Central Park takes up about 6% of all of Manhattan Island, so there are also lots of other places to visit while you're there, like the Great Lawn and the American Museum of Natural History. You can also check out Bethesda Terrace, a popular spot you've probably seen in dozens of films and TV shows, and, of course, the Central Park Zoo. You can easily spend an entire day at the massive park and still not see everything it offers. If you're looking to take a trip to the Big Apple, be sure to check out our guide on how to navigate the New York City subway system.