The Chicago Neighborhood On Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Local Flavors And Striking Architecture
Chicago is a great city to visit if you love good music, food, and beautiful lake views. However, like any major city, Chicago also has plenty of tourist traps to avoid. So, instead of wading through the crowds to buy an overpriced hotdog at Navy Pier, head into some of this city's vibrant neighborhoods and enjoy Chicago like the locals do. Logan Square, which is on the northwest side of the city and was rated as one of the best neighborhoods in America, is always a great option, but if you are someone who loves architecture and history, there's no better choice than Kenwood.
Located on the south side of Chicago right along the shores of Lake Michigan, Kenwood is a historic neighborhood full of early 20th-century Art Deco mansions, including a couple designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. While the neighborhood was originally home to industrialists and business magnates, it was later called home by some of the most influential people in America, including Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Muhammad Ali and blues singer Muddy Waters. Today, Kenwood is a diverse and beautiful neighborhood near the University of Chicago that is jam-packed with gorgeous architecture, murals, and great restaurants. Exploring this area is a great way to learn more about the third-largest city in America.
How to best enjoy a day exploring Kenwood
One great way to get the most out of your time in Kenwood is to sign up for an architecture tour of the area through the Chicago Architecture Center, which will take you to all of the most beautifully designed and historic homes in the neighborhood, with an option to visit Frank Lloyd Wright's Robie House afterwards. The tour takes around two hours and starts at the Chicago Architecture Center. When you are done with your tour, you can check out some local restaurants or head over to the 49th Street Beach to catch some rays and take in the views of Lake Michigan. Afterwards, if the weather is nice, enjoy a walk along Lake Shore Drive, a road that spans the entire city north to south and showcases some of the best Chicago architecture.
If the weather is not cooperating during your stay in Chicago and you'd rather stay indoors, make sure to check out the historic Blackstone Chicago Public Library, which is an imposing building that was constructed using the private funds of a railroad executive, Timothy Beach Blackstone. As a show of wealth and art, the library contains several ceiling murals painted by Oliver Dennett Grover and bronze-ended bookshelves.
What else to do in and around Kenwood
The best thing about spending the day exploring Kenwood is that this historic South Side neighborhood is surrounded by great things to do. In fact, immediately south of Kenwood is the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, which contains not only the University of Chicago, but also the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. You can also check out exhibitions at the Hyde Park Art Center, which has been showcasing some of the city's most innovative art since 1939.
If you are visiting Chicago for the first time, then you may also want to head north to the Loop so you can take in those classic Chicago sights like Millennium Park and Cloud Gate (lovingly known as The Bean by locals). You can easily reach the Loop from both Kenwood and Hyde Park by hopping on the red or green lines of the "L" train. The green line is closer to the lakeshore, but the red line will also take you through Chicago's Chinatown, which is one of the best in America.