The Chicago Neighborhood On Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Local Flavors And Striking Architecture

Chicago is a great city to visit if you love good music, food, and beautiful lake views. However, like any major city, Chicago also has plenty of tourist traps to avoid. So, instead of wading through the crowds to buy an overpriced hotdog at Navy Pier, head into some of this city's vibrant neighborhoods and enjoy Chicago like the locals do. Logan Square, which is on the northwest side of the city and was rated as one of the best neighborhoods in America, is always a great option, but if you are someone who loves architecture and history, there's no better choice than Kenwood.

Located on the south side of Chicago right along the shores of Lake Michigan, Kenwood is a historic neighborhood full of early 20th-century Art Deco mansions, including a couple designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. While the neighborhood was originally home to industrialists and business magnates, it was later called home by some of the most influential people in America, including Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Muhammad Ali and blues singer Muddy Waters. Today, Kenwood is a diverse and beautiful neighborhood near the University of Chicago that is jam-packed with gorgeous architecture, murals, and great restaurants. Exploring this area is a great way to learn more about the third-largest city in America.