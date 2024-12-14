One Of New York City's Best-Rated Helicopter Tours Promises Once In A Lifetime Views And Insight

Imagine you're in the Big Apple for the first time and want to visit all the sites, but sadly, you're on a time crunch. Even if you use all the best transportation tips to travel NYC like a local to see everything across the island of Manhattan, traveling by subway, car, or bus will simply take too long — all you have is a New York minute. There is, however, a solution where you can see it all — from Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge (just skip those Times Square tourist traps) — in just under 20 minutes, freeing up your time so you can enjoy other experiences without the FOMO.

Of course, we're talking about taking a helicopter tour! While pricey, a helicopter tour is the best, most abridged way of seeing all the highlights around Manhattan and the Hudson River. HeliNY's Manhattan Highlights Tour, available on Viator, is a highly-rated experience that caters to travelers who have limited time and want the thrill of seeing New York City by air. With tours available throughout the day, the experience aims to provide a different perspective (literally) of the busy island city in a convenient way.

Departing from the East River Piers heliport in downtown Manhattan, the experience is a shared tour with a small group of passengers that's much easier than taking a commercial flight out of an airport. Passengers need to arrive only 30 minutes before their departure time when ground crew and flight staff will send them off on a safe and comfortable sightseeing experience. So what's it really like, according to Viator reviews?