One Of New York City's Best-Rated Helicopter Tours Promises Once In A Lifetime Views And Insight
Imagine you're in the Big Apple for the first time and want to visit all the sites, but sadly, you're on a time crunch. Even if you use all the best transportation tips to travel NYC like a local to see everything across the island of Manhattan, traveling by subway, car, or bus will simply take too long — all you have is a New York minute. There is, however, a solution where you can see it all — from Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge (just skip those Times Square tourist traps) — in just under 20 minutes, freeing up your time so you can enjoy other experiences without the FOMO.
Of course, we're talking about taking a helicopter tour! While pricey, a helicopter tour is the best, most abridged way of seeing all the highlights around Manhattan and the Hudson River. HeliNY's Manhattan Highlights Tour, available on Viator, is a highly-rated experience that caters to travelers who have limited time and want the thrill of seeing New York City by air. With tours available throughout the day, the experience aims to provide a different perspective (literally) of the busy island city in a convenient way.
Departing from the East River Piers heliport in downtown Manhattan, the experience is a shared tour with a small group of passengers that's much easier than taking a commercial flight out of an airport. Passengers need to arrive only 30 minutes before their departure time when ground crew and flight staff will send them off on a safe and comfortable sightseeing experience. So what's it really like, according to Viator reviews?
Everything you need to know about HeliNY Manhattan Highlights
With over 1,200 reviews and an overwhelming 94% of them either four or five stars, Viator's HeliNY Manhattan Highlights tour is an extremely popular and well-received experience. For an admittedly pricey $299 per person, guests will receive 12 to 15 minutes of flight time over Manhattan and the Hudson River. You'll see some of Manhattan's most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Chrysler Building, and the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. It's not just fly-by either; there is live commentary on board provided by the flight crew. There are several departure times per day, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with morning tours running on the hour, while in the afternoon, frequency runs every half hour.
Reviews applauded the company's professional and friendly ground staff, highlighting that the tour was well organized and communication was seamless. Those compliments also extended to the pilots; five-star reviewers said the crew was extremely polite, and most importantly, they made guests feel safe. Despite the fast 15-minute tour time, most reviewers felt the time was adequate and never rushed. Some users remarked on the company's accessibility as well, describing that the tour was indeed wheelchair friendly. Many also noted that the starting location was extremely convenient, right in the Financial District. However, there is a small minority of negative reviews, most of whom were disappointed at the seating configurations of the helicopters or did not enjoy the route. Ultimately, though, with the understanding that this is a highlights tour, many loved their HeliNY experience for its professionalism, safety, and thrill factor!