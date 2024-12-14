Florida's Million-Dollar Golf Experience Provides Luxurious Lush Greens And Coastal Views

Golf is often considered a luxury sport, and for good reason. It is expensive and sometimes elitist, with strict rules to join, play, and even enter the clubhouses. While not every golf course or club is exactly like that, many are designed for those who need to burn a little extra money. However, none have ever felt quite as elite as the new one that opened up in Florida in 2023, known as Shell Bay Club. This golf enthusiast's dream isn't cheap, with initiation fees costing upwards of $1 million.

Shell Bay Club is located near Miami, America's rudest city and a very popular vacation destination in Florida. Technically, the club is in Hallandale Beach (above) but it's only 20 miles north of the heart of the city, and is counted as part of Miami's metropolitan area. Despite being in a crowded portion of Florida, it manages to offer privacy and a sense of peace to anyone who lives, golfs, or uses the other amenities at this club.

Relatively new for a golf club, Shell Bay opened in the beginning of October 2023. It features a private 18-hole course that is completely isolated and measures 7,254 yards, as well as a 9-hole course and practice facility that stretches across 12 acres, boasting all the bells and whistles to help golfers to improve their swings and up their games. The club is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, making for stunning coastal views, especially from the golf course.