Yosemite's Southern Gateway Is A Very Underrated Resort Town Of Tasty Food, Wineries, Lakes, And Trails
Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular in the country, pulling in over four million visitors each year. Whether you're going to enjoy the iconic but dangerous El Capitan hike or trek out to its scenic Taft Point, there's no shortage of adventures to be had within the park. There's also no shortage of crowds, with its most photographed spots often overrun with other travelers. And if you're looking for a more relaxed way to enjoy the gorgeous California landscape, consider using the charming town of Oakhurst as the base camp for your trip.
Oakhurst can still be quite busy in the summer months, but its many wineries, lakes, and trails give you plenty of ways to spend your time in the California sunshine when not exploring Yosemite. Bass Lake is less than 10 miles from the center of town, offering heaps of campgrounds, hiking trails, and opportunities to get on the water. Once you're ready to unwind, you'll find great restaurants and wineries at your doorstep, making Oakhurst the ideal gateway to Yosemite's South Entrance.
Oakhurst's wineries and outdoor recreation
This town of 5,000 is just under 30 minutes from Yosemite's South Entrance — but before driving into the park, consider spending a day exploring everything Oakhurst has to offer. Located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, you'll find a wealth of activities in and around town, and Bass Lake is among the most noteworthy.
Bass Lake meanders through the mountains for about 5 miles and is a popular spot for swimming, sailing, and kayaking. You can rent pontoons, jet skis, kayaks, or fishing boats at Bass Lake Boat Rentals, though note that inventory books up fast — because of this, you'll want to reserve your watercraft well in advance of your visit. If you prefer to stay dry during your time at Bass Lake, check out Angel Falls via Willow Creek Trail. This climbs nearly 600 feet across 3 miles, giving you striking views of Angel Falls and Bass Lake off in the distance.
Oakhurst is also a great spot to indulge in the Madera Wine Trail. Along with a chance to taste award-winning wines, you'll learn about the region's history and its lasting impact on the industry. You'll start with Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst itself but can then venture out to Toca Madera Winery or Quady Winery in nearby Madera, along with numerous others. Need to soak up all the wine with some delicious grub? Check out Pete's Place for Greek-American cuisine or Mariscos Colima for a local fast food establishment serving up Mexican dishes.
Oakhurst is the ideal gateway to Yosemite's South Entrance
Oakhurst is great — but Yosemite is the reason you're deep in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The park's South Entrance is a short 30-minute drive north, though it can get incredibly busy during peak hours. The park service recommends arriving by 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. to avoid significant delays, which can reach two hours on its busiest days. You should also consider visiting during the week, as Saturday and Sunday are typically the most chaotic.
Entering through the South Entrance puts you right next to Wawona and the Mariposa Grove. The Mariposa Grove consists of hundreds of giant sequoias, and it's the largest sequoia grove in the park. A massive restoration project was undertaken in 2015 to make it a better experience for visitors, and it officially reopened in 2018. If you're driving up from Oakhurst, consider this a must-visit. Note that you'll need to take a free shuttle to reach the grove, as cars are not allowed down Mariposa Grove Road.
If you want to see Half Dome, you're looking at a 50-mile drive from Oakhurst. The drive is absolutely stunning, however, and you'll have plenty of opportunities to get out and stretch your legs at viewpoints and trails. Keep in mind that you'll also have to navigate the Half Dome hike lottery system, which allows access to just 300 hikers each day.