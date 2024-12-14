Yosemite's Southern Gateway Is A Very Underrated Resort Town Of Tasty Food, Wineries, Lakes, And Trails

This town of 5,000 is just under 30 minutes from Yosemite's South Entrance — but before driving into the park, consider spending a day exploring everything Oakhurst has to offer. Located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, you'll find a wealth of activities in and around town, and Bass Lake is among the most noteworthy.

Bass Lake meanders through the mountains for about 5 miles and is a popular spot for swimming, sailing, and kayaking. You can rent pontoons, jet skis, kayaks, or fishing boats at Bass Lake Boat Rentals, though note that inventory books up fast — because of this, you'll want to reserve your watercraft well in advance of your visit. If you prefer to stay dry during your time at Bass Lake, check out Angel Falls via Willow Creek Trail. This climbs nearly 600 feet across 3 miles, giving you striking views of Angel Falls and Bass Lake off in the distance.

Oakhurst is also a great spot to indulge in the Madera Wine Trail. Along with a chance to taste award-winning wines, you'll learn about the region's history and its lasting impact on the industry. You'll start with Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst itself but can then venture out to Toca Madera Winery or Quady Winery in nearby Madera, along with numerous others. Need to soak up all the wine with some delicious grub? Check out Pete's Place for Greek-American cuisine or Mariscos Colima for a local fast food establishment serving up Mexican dishes.