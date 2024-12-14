Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A Secret Canyon Trail With Enchanting Scenery

South Dakota is one of those states that is rich in wildlife, from the harsh beauty of the Badlands (which also happens to be a U.S. national park with stunning sunsets and sunrises) to the rolling ponderosa pine forests of the Black Hills. If you love spending time in nature, then the Black Hills have plenty to offer when it comes to hiking, boating, and simply taking in the once-in-a-lifetime views of monuments like Mount Rushmore and Devils Tower. However, if you're planning a trip to the Black Hills and want to get a little more off the beaten-path, then there's nothing better than the enchanting and hidden fairytale forests of Botany Canyon.

Located on the eastern side of the Black Hills National Forest, around 20 minutes from Rapid City, Botany Canyon is a narrow and deep canyon that will make you feel like you've left the rock outcroppings and pine trees of the Black Hills and entered a lush green oasis full of lichens and moss-covered rocks. In fact, those who have visited Botany Canyon find it more similar to the wet and rainy forests of the northeast than to the wooded areas of South Dakota. Incidentally, the reason this canyon got its name is because it contains many wildflowers and plants that are not usually found in the state, like twinflowers and death camas. However, Botany Canyon is only reachable through a slightly confusing and secretive path that, while known to many locals, is often under the radar of out-of-state visitors. So, let's talk about how to find it.