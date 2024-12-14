Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A Secret Canyon Trail With Enchanting Scenery
South Dakota is one of those states that is rich in wildlife, from the harsh beauty of the Badlands (which also happens to be a U.S. national park with stunning sunsets and sunrises) to the rolling ponderosa pine forests of the Black Hills. If you love spending time in nature, then the Black Hills have plenty to offer when it comes to hiking, boating, and simply taking in the once-in-a-lifetime views of monuments like Mount Rushmore and Devils Tower. However, if you're planning a trip to the Black Hills and want to get a little more off the beaten-path, then there's nothing better than the enchanting and hidden fairytale forests of Botany Canyon.
Located on the eastern side of the Black Hills National Forest, around 20 minutes from Rapid City, Botany Canyon is a narrow and deep canyon that will make you feel like you've left the rock outcroppings and pine trees of the Black Hills and entered a lush green oasis full of lichens and moss-covered rocks. In fact, those who have visited Botany Canyon find it more similar to the wet and rainy forests of the northeast than to the wooded areas of South Dakota. Incidentally, the reason this canyon got its name is because it contains many wildflowers and plants that are not usually found in the state, like twinflowers and death camas. However, Botany Canyon is only reachable through a slightly confusing and secretive path that, while known to many locals, is often under the radar of out-of-state visitors. So, let's talk about how to find it.
How to find and follow the trail to Botany Canyon
The reason the route to Botany Canyon is a little confusing is because it requires taking a service road to reach a hidden trail to the canyon. Furthermore, as one reviewer on AllTrails noted, "At the bottom, the trail can be difficult to stay on or find due to rock falls, downed trees, and numerous stream crossings." However, if you stick with it, "Your persistence and patience will be greatly rewarded."
To find the trailhead, you'll start in the parking lot on High Meadows Road, and then you will have to follow the four-wheeler gravel service road until you see large barrier boulders that have been placed on the right side of the trail to prevent cars from entering. Walk past the barrier boulders, and you'll find yourself on the path that will take you into the canyon. Because the trail can still be a little hard to find and it's easy to get lost, many hikers recommend downloading a map on your phone before starting so that you can more easily see where you are in relation to where you want to go.
It is also important to keep in mind that this is a moderately challenging trail that runs a little under six miles out and back and gains around 850 feet in elevation. The trail also includes many steep sections and areas where it is necessary to scramble over rocks and boulders. However, once you reach the canyon, you'll feel like you've entered an enchanted forest from a fantasy story.
Where to stay and what else to do nearby
Since it's located near Rapid City, South Dakota, there are plenty of lodging options close to Botany Canyon, including Three Flags RV Park, which is only a 15-minute drive from the trailhead and offers both RV and tent camping sites. A similar distance from the trailhead, you'll also find Black Hawk Creek RV Park and Cabins, which not only offers tent and RV campsites but also rustic one-room lodges. If you're willing to stay a little further away, you can also find reliable chain hotels in Rapid City, along with more vacation-style options like Canyon Lake Resort.
Staying the night near Botany Canyon is not only worth it to get an early head start on your hike but also because there is plenty to do in the area. In fact, Rapid City is known as one of the gateway towns to Mount Rushmore, making it a great base from which to explore other Black Hills highlights. These include the Crazy Horse Memorial, which is actually the world's largest mountain carving that can also be hiked, as well as the criminally underrated Custer State Park, which is only a 45-minute drive from Mount Rushmore and contains beautiful scenery as well as a herd of free-roaming bison.