Escape Mount Rushmore Crowds At A Nearby State Park Known As One Of The Midwest's Most Underrated

When planning a trip to Mount Rushmore to see the iconic presidential faces etched in granite, you might think that the landmark is the main attraction. However, if you're visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota, you'll want to get away from the crowds and explore the unique and beautiful areas that make this region a true destination. With outdoor adventures, special wildlife encounters, and numerous festivals and events, nearby Custer State Park is an ideal spot to make the hub of your trip. This underrated destination might just be the highlight of your journey in the Midwest.

Advertisement

This area is so rich in cultural and historical opportunities, Mount Rushmore might actually end up being a disappointing side note to your trip. Just 45 minutes away from Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park spans 71,000 acres of outdoor paradise. Its central location in the Black Hills provides an excellent base for several day trips to the northern part of the region, where you'll find destinations like Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sturgis. You can also explore nearby communities like the wine-lovers paradise, Hill City and Hot Springs, each offering its own unique attractions. A bonus is that every drive in the Black Hills is scenic, with numerous spots to pull over, take pictures, and soak in the views. Don't miss the Needles Highway, which is known for its dramatic granite spires and narrow tunnels​.

Advertisement