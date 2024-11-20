Escape Mount Rushmore Crowds At A Nearby State Park Known As One Of The Midwest's Most Underrated
When planning a trip to Mount Rushmore to see the iconic presidential faces etched in granite, you might think that the landmark is the main attraction. However, if you're visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota, you'll want to get away from the crowds and explore the unique and beautiful areas that make this region a true destination. With outdoor adventures, special wildlife encounters, and numerous festivals and events, nearby Custer State Park is an ideal spot to make the hub of your trip. This underrated destination might just be the highlight of your journey in the Midwest.
This area is so rich in cultural and historical opportunities, Mount Rushmore might actually end up being a disappointing side note to your trip. Just 45 minutes away from Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park spans 71,000 acres of outdoor paradise. Its central location in the Black Hills provides an excellent base for several day trips to the northern part of the region, where you'll find destinations like Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sturgis. You can also explore nearby communities like the wine-lovers paradise, Hill City and Hot Springs, each offering its own unique attractions. A bonus is that every drive in the Black Hills is scenic, with numerous spots to pull over, take pictures, and soak in the views. Don't miss the Needles Highway, which is known for its dramatic granite spires and narrow tunnels.
Where to find wildlife in Custer State Park
Custer State Park is renowned for its diverse wildlife, particularly its herd of nearly 1,300 free-roaming bison. Along the park's 18-mile Wildlife Loop Road, you might also spot pronghorn, bighorn sheep, and elk. One of the park's most famous residents are the begging burros, which are known to approach cars in search of treats. These burros are descendants of the herd that once transported visitors up Harney Peak (now named Black Elk Peak). Although feeding the burros was once a popular activity, the practice was discontinued to protect their health and well-being. As with all wildlife, it's best to keep your distance and enjoy these animals from afar, ensuring their safety and yours.
The park's bison are known to block roads, creating spectacular bison traffic jams that offer unique photography opportunities. For safety, it's a good idea to bring a longer lens to capture these massive animals from a distance. If you're planning a visit in late September, consider timing your trip to coincide with the annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. During this event, visitors can watch as cowboys and cowgirls gather the park's bison herd for medical evaluation and care – a thrilling spectacle that showcases the park's dedication to wildlife management and conservation. The event's popularity has grown each year, with a record attendance of nearly 25,000 people in 2024.
Outdoor adventures in the Black Hills
In addition to excellent hiking, camping, and fishing opportunities, Custer State Park and the surrounding area are home to world-class biking trails. One of the best is the George S. Mickelson Trail, considered one of the top rails-to-trails rides in the country. The trail, which spans over 100 miles, follows former railroad tracks and offers a scenic journey through the heart of the Black Hills. You can tackle it in sections at your own pace or challenge yourself to the full ride, joining dozens of other participants at the annual Big Mick ride or the Mickelson Summer Trek, both of which offer support for riders as they complete the entire trail.
Custer State Park may be the hidden gem you've been searching for to complete your Black Hills adventure. Surrounded by stunning natural beauty, rich history, and abundant wildlife, it promises memories that will last a lifetime. With so much to explore both within the park and across the surrounding Black Hills, it offers something for everyone — from adrenaline-pumping activities to serene moments in nature. Of course, no visit would be complete without stopping to see the iconic faces of Mount Rushmore, whether up close or from one of the scenic vantage points along the area's spectacular drives.