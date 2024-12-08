Hike Up The World's Largest Mountain Carving Tucked Away In South Dakota's Beautiful Black Hills

America has no shortage of amazing places to hike, from a hidden trail in Colorado with stunning views to the stunning and underrated long hike that is the 3,100-mile Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. And every year millions of visitors enjoy the Black Hills National Forest, located in South Dakota and Wyoming. At 125 miles long and 65 miles wide, the Black Hills are one of America's treasured forests. People come from all over the world to hike the 450 miles of trails. A special area of the forest is only available two days year: the hike up the arm at the Crazy Horse Memorial, one of the park's main attractions, which greets over 1.2 million visitors a year.

While the memorial is still under construction, the first stone was struck on June 3, 1948 — many people have called it the eighth wonder of the world. It was commissioned in 1939 by Lakota Chief Henry Standing Bear to honor his cousin, Chief Crazy Horse, killed in 1877 resisting imprisonment by U.S. solders. He hired sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski, who had worked on Mount Rushmore, for the project that would go on to become the world's largest mountain carving.

While people usually marvel at this important statue from afar, in June and September every year, you can join the Crazy Horse Volksmarch hike onto the statue to get up-close look. This semiannual organized hike draws as many 15,000 hikers each year, making it the most popular event of this type in the country.