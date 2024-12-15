An Underrated Kentucky City Is A Mouth-Watering Gateway To The Best Southern Food

At Libby's Southern Comfort, we recommend hush puppies, fried green tomatoes, and fried chicken. Wash down all of the greasy goodness with their famous Cheerwine Bourbon Slush. Don't forget to check out their daily specials — in addition to grub, sometimes they have their vintage bourbon pour at half price! Otto's, located in Mainstrasse Village, has fantastic southern fried pork chops and a Kentucky hot brown. Order the casserole or eggs benedict for brunch with the jalapeño and garlic–infused Bloody Mary. Rich's Proper Food & Drink is a cozy, Southern-inspired pub in a trendy industrial building. Try their Kentucky Bluegrass Jambalaya and fresh oysters on a half shell.

For the best tacos in town, make your way to the Covington location of regional chain Agave & Rye. It offers 20 flavors of double-shelled tacos with unique names like "The Swipe Right" and "The Saucy Sis." Check out its dangerously amazing selection of tequila and bourbon cocktails. Frida 602 is another Latin-American joint with generous burritos, empanadas, and ceviche. The Oaxacan Chicken Sando on sourdough is made of dreams, especially with a prickly pear margarita.

Another Mainstrasse gem is Wunderbar, an authentic German establishment serving house-made sausages, Bavarian pretzels, and other hearty goodies that pair perfectly with some local brew. Blinkers Tavern hand-cuts their steak filets and serves them with traditional sides like potatoes and veggies. Del Gardo's is a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth. They specialize in cannoli and have made about 200 flavors of this legendary Italian dessert.