An Underrated Kentucky City Is A Mouth-Watering Gateway To The Best Southern Food
When we think of Kentucky, our minds wander to the bourbon capital of Bardstown or the horse country town of Versailles. We won't blame you for not knowing about Covington, a border city in northern Kentucky less than two miles from downtown Cincinnati. You can reach Cincinnati in less than 30 seconds by cruising down the iconic John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River, once the world's longest bridge at 1,075 feet long. However, Covington is more than a suburb. It is a hidden gem in the Bluegrass State that has quirky attractions, distinctive culinary experiences, and eclectic shopping opportunities.
Work up your appetite by visiting the Behringer-Crawford Museum in a charming 19th-century home showcasing the history, culture, and spirit of Northern Kentucky. It has fascinating revolving exhibitions, such as the holiday-themed toy train collection and a century's worth of Bengals memorabilia that will make football fans swoon. Then, join a cobblestone walking tour in Mainstrasse Village, a 19th-century German neighborhood designated as a national historic district. You will see quaint Federal, Victorian, and Queen Anne buildings lining the street, the Carroll Chimes Bell Tower, the bronze Goose Girl Fountain, and Goebel Park.
Digging into Covington's culinary delights
At Libby's Southern Comfort, we recommend hush puppies, fried green tomatoes, and fried chicken. Wash down all of the greasy goodness with their famous Cheerwine Bourbon Slush. Don't forget to check out their daily specials — in addition to grub, sometimes they have their vintage bourbon pour at half price! Otto's, located in Mainstrasse Village, has fantastic southern fried pork chops and a Kentucky hot brown. Order the casserole or eggs benedict for brunch with the jalapeño and garlic–infused Bloody Mary. Rich's Proper Food & Drink is a cozy, Southern-inspired pub in a trendy industrial building. Try their Kentucky Bluegrass Jambalaya and fresh oysters on a half shell.
For the best tacos in town, make your way to the Covington location of regional chain Agave & Rye. It offers 20 flavors of double-shelled tacos with unique names like "The Swipe Right" and "The Saucy Sis." Check out its dangerously amazing selection of tequila and bourbon cocktails. Frida 602 is another Latin-American joint with generous burritos, empanadas, and ceviche. The Oaxacan Chicken Sando on sourdough is made of dreams, especially with a prickly pear margarita.
Another Mainstrasse gem is Wunderbar, an authentic German establishment serving house-made sausages, Bavarian pretzels, and other hearty goodies that pair perfectly with some local brew. Blinkers Tavern hand-cuts their steak filets and serves them with traditional sides like potatoes and veggies. Del Gardo's is a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth. They specialize in cannoli and have made about 200 flavors of this legendary Italian dessert.
More quirky gems to discover
Braxton Brewing Company's original Covington location is a local institution renowned for its tap beers and seltzers. The taproom offers nearly 30 rotating beers, wine, and cocktails. At Smoke Justis, you can order a flight of delicious bourbon and a platter of smoked meats — you can't go wrong with briskets, pulled pork, and smoked turkey. If you're after something more upscale, pop over to the Hannaford at Pike & Madison, located inside a gorgeously restored 100-year-old building. They have a lovely selection of handcrafted cocktails made by talented mixologists. If you're after that niche spirit from a local distillery or rare vintage bottle of whiskey, you can probably find it at Revival Vintage Spirit & Bottle Shop.
No trip to Covington is complete without a little retail therapy. Hail Dark Aesthetics in Mainstrasse Village offers vinyl records and all things weird and odd, including taxidermy animals, crystal balls, vintage medical equipment, and more. Another offbeat spot is Earth to Kentucky, which sells collectible toys, unique t-shirts, and enamel pins. Conveyor Belt Books is heaven for bookworms, and they have a spectacular rare book collection. If you have a soft spot for antiques, visit Ecollectic Jewelry Designs, a treasure trove of beautiful objects from bygone eras.