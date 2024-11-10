The Heart Of Kentucky's Horse Country Boasts A Small Town With Rolling Hills And European Charm
Versailles, pronounced ver-SAYLES by the locals, is a town of 10,000 in upper central Kentucky, near Lexington. Founded in 1792, it's named after the royal city outside of Paris to honor General Lafayette, a hero of the American Revolution. It has since grown into an idyllic town in the bluegrass region, surrounded by picturesque horse farms where thoroughbreds are raised.
Kentucky is known for underrated and family-friendly beauties like Bowling Green and a majestic state park known as "Niagara of the South." Add Versailles as one of the must-see stops while road-tripping through horse country, with its vibrant historic downtown and plenty of distilleries. There's a little something for everyone—unique food offerings, a farmer's market, fascinating museums, and even a medieval castle!
Versailles is easily accessible from Lexington, which is 12.6 miles away. Before making the 20-minute drive to the charming small town, spend time in Kentucky Horse Park for horseback riding, watch a live show, or visit the world's most comprehensive museum about our equine friends. Also, we recommend heading to Keeland Farm to sample their dreamy bread pudding before hitting the road.
Distilleries, wineries, and local attractions
Woodford Reserve, the namesake of its county, is the most famous bourbon from Versailles. Make a reservation to tour the stunning grounds and distillery, where you can sample an Old Fashioned at the cocktail lounge after learning about the history of bourbon and the five sources of flavor. Castle & Key operates on the grounds of the restored and renovated Old Taylor Distillery. "Old Taylor" was E.H. Taylor Jr, considered one of the founding fathers of bourbon. He traveled widely in Europe to find inspiration to bring it back to America. Castle & Key reflect his refined sensibility in bourbon and his love for European architecture.
For wine lovers, head to Wildside Winery, a family owned, award-winning vineyard that also hosts fun festivals, like the Blackberry Harvest Festival, Berries & Brew Festival, and our favorite, the Witches & Wine Festival, where in addition to wine, you can find local crafts, books, and have your fortunes told. Check out Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, a peach farm turned vineyard that raises horses, cows, and even alpacas! Enjoy their wine with a Charcuterie Board or a pizza while enjoying the stunning views — especially at sunset, when the descending sun illuminates the gorgeous horses grazing in the lush countryside.
Hop on an antique passenger car and ride through the gorgeous rolling hills of horse country — you can buy tickets from the Bluegrass Railroad Museum. Make an appointment to see the Jack Jouett House to learn more about the history of the Bluegrass region and its people.
The charming downtown full of surprises
Versailles may only have a single digit number of stoplights, but its compact downtown is lined with gorgeous brick and federal-style buildings reminiscent of Europe. It's a super walkable town, perfect for exploring its many hidden gems. Spark Community Café has a farm-to-table concept, providing diners with upscale meals with ingredients sourced from local farmers. Rolling Oven Taproom serves wood-fired pies baked in a brick oven. Wash them down with a craft beer on tap. Spotz Gelato offers handmade gelato in their cute little shop in the summertime. You may find their adorable pink spotted ice cream truck all over Kentucky festivals between April and October.
Woodford County Farmer's Market is also a must-visit, taking place in downtown Versailles on Saturdays in July, September, October, and November. Since there is a strict 50-mile radius, everything you find in the market is guaranteed fresh and local. You can find seasonal harvests, like honey, blackberries, and pumpkins. Canned goods, jellies, and handmade jewelry make fantastic souvenirs, too.
We may not be able to go to Europe to see fairy tale castes, but the good news is, there's one in Versailles! Check out Kentucky Castle, where you can enjoy a luxurious stay, dine like a royal, and get pampered at the spa. There's endless fun at the castle—you can join the castle tour, solve a murder mystery, and partake in goat yoga.