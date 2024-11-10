The Heart Of Kentucky's Horse Country Boasts A Small Town With Rolling Hills And European Charm

Versailles, pronounced ver-SAYLES by the locals, is a town of 10,000 in upper central Kentucky, near Lexington. Founded in 1792, it's named after the royal city outside of Paris to honor General Lafayette, a hero of the American Revolution. It has since grown into an idyllic town in the bluegrass region, surrounded by picturesque horse farms where thoroughbreds are raised.

Kentucky is known for underrated and family-friendly beauties like Bowling Green and a majestic state park known as "Niagara of the South." Add Versailles as one of the must-see stops while road-tripping through horse country, with its vibrant historic downtown and plenty of distilleries. There's a little something for everyone—unique food offerings, a farmer's market, fascinating museums, and even a medieval castle!

Versailles is easily accessible from Lexington, which is 12.6 miles away. Before making the 20-minute drive to the charming small town, spend time in Kentucky Horse Park for horseback riding, watch a live show, or visit the world's most comprehensive museum about our equine friends. Also, we recommend heading to Keeland Farm to sample their dreamy bread pudding before hitting the road.

