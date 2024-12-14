One Of The World's Most Iconic Natural Wonders Is A Soul-Satisfying Hike In Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is full of incredible natural sights, but the most impressive may be the iconic Half Dome. This more than 4,700-foot-tall stone has a sheer cliff face as if some enormous knife had sliced off the side of a mountain. There are plenty of good spots in the park for admiring Half Dome, but for some, that's not enough. As impossible as it seems, especially considering how imposing this rock formation is, around 50,000 people can and do climb it every year.

This long, steep hike is not to be underestimated — particularly the heart-stopping final leg of the journey when hikers have to hold on tightly to a pair of cables in order to climb up to the almost vertical rock face at the very top. This route is around 14 miles from start to finish, with more than 5,000 feet of elevation gain, and it takes most hikers a full 12 hours to complete.

It is one of the most dangerous hikes in Yosemite National Park, and while some novice hikers have managed to make it, this is one of those U.S. National Park trails that are better left to experienced hikers. Not only do many have to turn back without reaching the top, but people have tragically died attempting to get to the summit. For those who are able to complete this difficult journey, however, the views and feeling of immense accomplishment can be worth the struggle along the way.