White Sandy Beaches And Warm Weather Await In This Pristine Stretch Of Coast In Australia
While most travelers to Australia beeline to Sydney or the Great Barrier Reef, there is so much more to discover in the "Land Down Under," the perfect destination for coastal and island getaways. About 60 miles north of the city of Brisbane is the aptly named Sunshine Coast, a 40-mile stretch of unspoiled beaches, lush national parks, and popular coastal towns.
The Queensland region's forested expanses were targeted by the timber industry in the 1800s, which later gave way to sugarcane plantations. By the post-war era, the coast became popular for beach getaways and was officially named the Sunshine Coast in 1967. Today, millions of visitors flock to this sun-soaked shoreline for surf-ready waves, dramatic inland landscapes, and bustling markets.
Reaching the Sunshine Coast by air is easy, with flights available both to Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY) in Marcoola and Brisbane Airport (BNE), which are about a 90-minute drive apart. The Sunshine Coast boasts 300 days of sunshine per year, with temperatures hovering between 83 degrees Fahrenheit in January and 68 degrees in July. It's lively year-round, hosting events like Australia's largest longboard surfing festival in Noosa each March.
Ocean activities on the Sunshine Coast
The Sunshine Coast is home to some of the best beaches in all of Australia, perfect for swimming, surfing, and sunbathing. One of these is Mooloolaba Beach, which was recognized by Tripadvisor as one of the best beaches in the South Pacific. "[Mooloolaba Beach] is usually a bit more protected and less wind blown than the other beaches," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's great as it's literally steps away from food and stores to browse through after a day at the beach."
Another favorite is Noosa Main Beach, a family-friendly stretch that boasts calmer waves that are perfect for beginner surfers. Hastings Street, which runs parallel to Noosa Main Beach, is a buzzy thoroughfare filled with restaurants, beach bars, and boutiques. Experienced surfers should head to Mudjima Beach, known for its dependable surf break.
If you want to time your trip with the whale migration, visit between June and November for prime whale-watching opportunities. Not far from Mooloolaba Beach is The Wharf, where you can set out on two to three-hour cruises to view humpback whales, but you may also spot other marine life along the way, like dolphins and sea turtles. For a truly unique experience, you can even swim with whales on certain expeditions right off the Sunshine Coast.
Heading inland on the Sunshine Coast
For those who want more than just a beach day, head inland for challenging hiking and rock climbing at the Glass House Mountains National Park, a pine tree forest crowned by the unique rugged peaks of Mount Tibrogargan and Mount Ngungun. If you want to enjoy views of the national park on a more leisurely hike, embark on a 1.2-mile rainforest nature walk at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve, where you can see magnificent flora and fauna, including many bird species and marsupials. Active types will also want to visit the Noosa Everglades, the only other everglades ecosystem outside Florida. Here, you can explore a watery wonderland by guided boat tour or on your own kayak or canoe.
The Sunshine Coast is also renowned for its open-air markets. Shoppers will want to browse the Eumundi Markets, where stalls have been selling locally-made arts and crafts treasures every Wednesday and Saturday since 1979. Foodies can't miss the Noosa Farmers Market, where local produce is available for sale each Sunday. If you're in town on a Friday, the Marcoola Twilight Market brims with stands serving an endless variety of food from around the world right near the beach.