White Sandy Beaches And Warm Weather Await In This Pristine Stretch Of Coast In Australia

While most travelers to Australia beeline to Sydney or the Great Barrier Reef, there is so much more to discover in the "Land Down Under," the perfect destination for coastal and island getaways. About 60 miles north of the city of Brisbane is the aptly named Sunshine Coast, a 40-mile stretch of unspoiled beaches, lush national parks, and popular coastal towns.

The Queensland region's forested expanses were targeted by the timber industry in the 1800s, which later gave way to sugarcane plantations. By the post-war era, the coast became popular for beach getaways and was officially named the Sunshine Coast in 1967. Today, millions of visitors flock to this sun-soaked shoreline for surf-ready waves, dramatic inland landscapes, and bustling markets.

Reaching the Sunshine Coast by air is easy, with flights available both to Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY) in Marcoola and Brisbane Airport (BNE), which are about a 90-minute drive apart. The Sunshine Coast boasts 300 days of sunshine per year, with temperatures hovering between 83 degrees Fahrenheit in January and 68 degrees in July. It's lively year-round, hosting events like Australia's largest longboard surfing festival in Noosa each March.