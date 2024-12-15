'The Largest Living Organism On Earth' Is A Majestic Natural Marvel With Vibrant Color In Utah

Large swathes of the United States are adorned with quaking aspen trees, as their smooth white bark and colorful leaves can be found dotting the landscape from Maine to California. You'll spot them in an iconic Colorado town with front-row views of the mountains, throughout most of New England, and even down south in Santa Fe — but if you want to see the most majestic aspen grove on the planet, you'll want to venture out into the Utah wilderness.

Located nearly three hours south of Salt Lake City sits the largest living organism on Earth — Pando. What at first appears to be thousands of different aspen trees is actually a single organism. Each tree you see on the mountainside is genetically identical to the one next to it, as they're all attached to the same root system. Unlike most trees, quaking aspens reproduce asexually, allowing them to sprout cloned trees carrying the same DNA. That means the estimated 47,000 trees that make up Pando (Latin for "I spread") aren't siblings — they're one cohesive organism.

Visiting Pando is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts, as the organism lives across more than 100 acres and weighs over 13 million pounds. It's believed to be the biggest and most dense organism on Earth, and if you want to see it in all its glory, you'll want to visit soon. Pando appears to be declining due to a variety of factors, and it's unclear what the future holds for the Trembling Giant.