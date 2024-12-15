'The Largest Living Organism On Earth' Is A Majestic Natural Marvel With Vibrant Color In Utah
Large swathes of the United States are adorned with quaking aspen trees, as their smooth white bark and colorful leaves can be found dotting the landscape from Maine to California. You'll spot them in an iconic Colorado town with front-row views of the mountains, throughout most of New England, and even down south in Santa Fe — but if you want to see the most majestic aspen grove on the planet, you'll want to venture out into the Utah wilderness.
Located nearly three hours south of Salt Lake City sits the largest living organism on Earth — Pando. What at first appears to be thousands of different aspen trees is actually a single organism. Each tree you see on the mountainside is genetically identical to the one next to it, as they're all attached to the same root system. Unlike most trees, quaking aspens reproduce asexually, allowing them to sprout cloned trees carrying the same DNA. That means the estimated 47,000 trees that make up Pando (Latin for "I spread") aren't siblings — they're one cohesive organism.
Visiting Pando is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts, as the organism lives across more than 100 acres and weighs over 13 million pounds. It's believed to be the biggest and most dense organism on Earth, and if you want to see it in all its glory, you'll want to visit soon. Pando appears to be declining due to a variety of factors, and it's unclear what the future holds for the Trembling Giant.
Visiting Pando and the Fish Lake Scenic Byway
Pando is located fairly close to one of Utah's most impressive national parks. It's just beyond the shores of Fish Lake, and as you drive down Utah Highway 25, you'll find road markers that let you know when you're entering and exiting its territory. There are a handful of pullovers for you to park and snap photos, so keep your eyes peeled for gravel roads and parking lots. Pando might be massive, but it's also delicate — ensure you're following all Leave No Trace principles to help it battle through its recent decline.
The road that cuts right by Pando, Utah Highway 25, is also known as the Fish Lake Scenic Byway. It's quite short at just 13 miles, but it'll take you by not just Pando but also Fish Lake and Johnson Reservoir. That makes it a drive worth taking all the way through, as you'll stumble upon a variety of trails and campgrounds just as photogenic as the giant grove of aspens. Fish Lake is particularly notable, as it's the largest natural mountain lake in Utah, making it a great companion for Pando.
If you want to enjoy Pando from a different perspective, hike the lengthy 16-mile Lakeshore Loop around Fish Lake. Not only will you be treated to long-range views of the aspen grove, but you'll also have expansive views of Fish Lake and its glistening waters. This trail isn't heavily populated, so read up on safety tips if you plan to hike solo.
Planning your visit to Pando
Your trip to Pando will probably be brief, as once you've snapped a few photos from the scenic byway and explored some local trails, there's not much else left to see. The area is undoubtedly gorgeous, however, and visiting the massive organism is likely to be one of the quirkiest trips on your itinerary. But because it's so far from Salt Lake City, it takes a bit of preparation to make your trip a success.
Most visitors will have to fly into Salt Lake City, as it's by far the largest airport in the region. After snagging a rental car (or staying in the city overnight if you had a long flight), you'll make your way down Highway 15, passing Provo and numerous other small towns along the way. For lodging, Fish Lake Lodge is a nearby option, as it offers cabin rentals and RV sites just a few minutes from Pando. There's also the Bowery Creek Campground if you prefer something more rustic.
Visiting in the fall is a popular option, as the aspen leaves begin to change from green to various hues of yellow and orange. Timing for this changes slightly every year, though it typically happens between mid-September and early October. This time of year is also ideal for a visit to the nearby Capitol Reef National Park, so consider looping it into your trip for an epic Utah getaway.