One Of Ohio's Best Sledding Spots Is In A Breathtaking Park With Magical Frozen Waterfall Hikes
While summertime may draw you to Ohio for scuba diving in the beautiful turquoise waters of the White Star Quarry, winter in this midwestern state is a time for fun, snowy outdoor activities like cross-country skiing, ice skating, and sledding. Visitors can find everything they want in a winter wonderland, and one of the state's best sledding spots is approximately 29 miles outside of Cleveland in Lorain County.
While you can find some of Ohio's finest parks at the under-the-radar town of Peninsula, Lorain County has a long list of metro parks worth visiting. When the snow blankets northern Ohio, people flock to Cascade Park in Elyria for some of the best sledding thrills in the state. The park's massive hills transform into natural sledding slopes perfect for families and adventure seekers. Beyond sledding, frozen waterfall hikes are a popular draw to the area in the wintertime, and Cascade Park features two that visitors can see on an easy 1.2-mile loop.
Cascade Park is conveniently located, so visitors can easily drive or catch an Uber to Elyria. You won't have to go far into the park to start your sledding adventure — the massive hill will come into view right by the park's main entrance on Furnace Street. You'll need to bring your own sleds, so if you don't already have one on hand, the Slippery Racer Downhill Sprinter for Kids and the Slippery Racer Downhill Xtreme Sled for Two Riders are highly rated on Amazon.
Frozen waterfall hikes and enchanting winter scenes at Cascade Park
Cascade Park isn't just about the sledding — its frozen waterfall hikes are straight out of a winter fairytale. This 145-acre park is well-known for its scenic waterfalls and hiking trails, which take you on a loop directly to both the West and East falls of the Black River. When it's cold enough, the water freezes, with scores of thick icicles replacing its flowing waters. Winter waterfall gawkers will want to come prepared, though, as there can be icy conditions along the hike. For the best experience, wear sturdy, waterproof boots meant for snowy conditions; shoes with traction spikes are ideal. Travelers interested in a guided experience can check the Lorain County Metro Parks events calendar, where there are often scheduled winter hike programs available for free.
For more hiking, don't miss a visit to the nearby Black River Reservation, where scenic bridges and miles of riverside trails provide a peaceful winter escape. You'll also find more stunning waterfall views at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which is just about a 35-mile drive away. If you're staying in town, continue the winter fun in Elyria's ice arena (skate rentals are available). Other Lorain County Metro Parks have dedicated areas for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, letting visitors further explore the serene landscape.
For the snowiest conditions, plan your visit between December and February. With free admission to the parks and its proximity to Cleveland, Lorain County is an affordable and accessible destination that invites visitors to embrace their inner snow bunnies.