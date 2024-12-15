One Of Ohio's Best Sledding Spots Is In A Breathtaking Park With Magical Frozen Waterfall Hikes

While summertime may draw you to Ohio for scuba diving in the beautiful turquoise waters of the White Star Quarry, winter in this midwestern state is a time for fun, snowy outdoor activities like cross-country skiing, ice skating, and sledding. Visitors can find everything they want in a winter wonderland, and one of the state's best sledding spots is approximately 29 miles outside of Cleveland in Lorain County.

While you can find some of Ohio's finest parks at the under-the-radar town of Peninsula, Lorain County has a long list of metro parks worth visiting. When the snow blankets northern Ohio, people flock to Cascade Park in Elyria for some of the best sledding thrills in the state. The park's massive hills transform into natural sledding slopes perfect for families and adventure seekers. Beyond sledding, frozen waterfall hikes are a popular draw to the area in the wintertime, and Cascade Park features two that visitors can see on an easy 1.2-mile loop.

Cascade Park is conveniently located, so visitors can easily drive or catch an Uber to Elyria. You won't have to go far into the park to start your sledding adventure — the massive hill will come into view right by the park's main entrance on Furnace Street. You'll need to bring your own sleds.