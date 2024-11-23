Find Some Of Ohio's Finest Parks At An Under-The-Radar Small Town With Impressive Outdoor Views

When in Ohio, be sure to visit one of the state's underrated stone quarry attractions, like Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, just one mile from Peninsula. A former quarry that provided building materials for the surrounding area, the site is now a natural preserve with hiking trails. Fun fact: Ferdinand Schumacher, one of the founders of Quaker Oats, bought part of the quarry and harvested sandstone to produce millstones for his company. Back then, the area had no vegetation, but since, nature has reclaimed the land. The site is now home to a thriving forest of Ohio buckeye trees and a critical habitat for birds, frogs, salamanders, and turtles. If you want a slightly more challenging trek, head to Blue Hen Falls. It's a 3-mile round trip hike from the Boston Mill Visitor Center with relatively steep inclines. If you make it to the end, you'll be rewarded with a picturesque 15-foot waterfall.

In the winter, head to the slopes of Boston Mills Brandywine for skiing and snowboarding. Newbies can sign up for lessons from experienced instructors. You can also try your hand at Polar Bear Blast Snow Tubing, a family-friendly but adrenaline-pumping activity.

Head to the Peninsula Depot for a fun train excursion at an original rail station. It was originally known as the Boston Mill Depot but moved to its current location when the national park opened. You can explore the Cuyahoga Valley National Park along the Towpath on various trains, ranging from cars with lounges to trains with dome ceilings for panoramic views. Order a snack or a glass of wine from the train cafe while admiring the natural beauty out the window.

