Find Some Of Ohio's Finest Parks At An Under-The-Radar Small Town With Impressive Outdoor Views
Peninsula, Ohio, a town of just over 500 people, is surrounded by the gorgeous Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The winding Cuyahoga River has been the region's lifeblood, nourishing the valley's lush forests, rolling hills, and farmland and creating habitats for native plants and wildlife. Hermon Bronson founded the town in 1824, and it started to grow after the Ohio and Erie Canal opened in 1827, turning the village into a shipping and manufacturing hub. In 1880, the community expanded with the advent of the Valley Railway. However, as automobiles became more commonplace in the early 1900s, canals and railways lost their commercial significance, and the town began to decline. By the 1960s, the townspeople recognized Peninsula's scenic beauty and recreational value and started a grassroots movement to save the town. Soon, these efforts expanded to establish the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which opened in 1974.
Halfway between Cleveland and Akron in northeast Ohio and not too far from Sugarcreek, Ohio's "Little Switzerland," Peninsula is an under-the-radar town worth visiting for its fantastic outdoors. Before heading off on your adventures, begin your morning at the local Peninsula Coffee House, located on the ground floor of an adorable heritage building. Alternatively, you can enjoy a scrumptious meal at the third-generation, family-owned Fisher's Cafe & Pub, which serves comfort food easily washed down by a generous pint.
Spend a day in the gorgeous Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Three hours north of the stunning Hocking Hills State Park, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a hiking paradise perfect for appreciating the glorious landscape. There are over 125 miles of hiking trails that pass through diverse topography including woodlands, groves, marshes, and fields. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, the historic route that mules once traversed to carry cargo and passengers, is flat and accessible to hikers of all levels. Brandywine Gorge Trail is a 1.5-mile loop that guides you through a tranquil forest leading to a gorgeous 65-foot waterfall. The Everett Covered Bridge Trail is an unpaved 4-mile loop that passes over a charming covered bridge. In the 1800s, there were over 2,000 covered bridges in Ohio, but today, Everett Covered Bridge is the only one remaining in the county.
When you're ready to rest after a day of exploring, you'll find lodging options in and around the national park. Stanford House is a historic farmhouse steps away from the Towpath Trail and a short walk to Brandywine Falls. This handsome white homestead with green trims was built in 1843 and has a total of nine bedrooms. Perfect for a family reunion or a party with friends, the house has a full kitchen, comfortable living and dining spaces, and a picnic and fire pit space. You can make a reservation online up to two years in advance. Nearby, you can also find the Inn at Brandywine Falls, a charming bed and breakfast with a historical yet elegant atmosphere.
More attractions to explore near Peninsula
When in Ohio, be sure to visit one of the state's underrated stone quarry attractions, like Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, just one mile from Peninsula. A former quarry that provided building materials for the surrounding area, the site is now a natural preserve with hiking trails. Fun fact: Ferdinand Schumacher, one of the founders of Quaker Oats, bought part of the quarry and harvested sandstone to produce millstones for his company. Back then, the area had no vegetation, but since, nature has reclaimed the land. The site is now home to a thriving forest of Ohio buckeye trees and a critical habitat for birds, frogs, salamanders, and turtles. If you want a slightly more challenging trek, head to Blue Hen Falls. It's a 3-mile round trip hike from the Boston Mill Visitor Center with relatively steep inclines. If you make it to the end, you'll be rewarded with a picturesque 15-foot waterfall.
In the winter, head to the slopes of Boston Mills Brandywine for skiing and snowboarding. Newbies can sign up for lessons from experienced instructors. You can also try your hand at Polar Bear Blast Snow Tubing, a family-friendly but adrenaline-pumping activity.
Head to the Peninsula Depot for a fun train excursion at an original rail station. It was originally known as the Boston Mill Depot but moved to its current location when the national park opened. You can explore the Cuyahoga Valley National Park along the Towpath on various trains, ranging from cars with lounges to trains with dome ceilings for panoramic views. Order a snack or a glass of wine from the train cafe while admiring the natural beauty out the window.