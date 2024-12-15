One Of The Dirtiest Places On Earth Is A Hawaiian Beach With A Heartbreaking Nickname

At one time, Kamilo Beach was a place where Native Hawaiians collected wood needed for daily life. Today, about 15 to 20 tons of plastic wash up on Kamilo Beach every year, mostly because of its geographic location. This part of Hawaii lies along a strong current that is close to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — a collection of garbage that is floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coasts of California and Hawaii. The patch is estimated to be about three times the size of France. Of course, parts of this patch break off and make their way to other areas off the coast of Hawaii, and a lot of it lands at Kamilo Beach. The plastic trash comes from all over the world, not just the U.S., and the items themselves date back decades. The enormous amount of garbage not only leaches chemicals into the water but can also be physically dangerous to animals there.

Of course, there are clean-up excursions through various environmental organizations, including Ocean Cleanup and the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Volunteers from around the globe show up to help remove plastic and trash, which has helped, but the task of returning the area to its pristine beginnings is daunting, to say the least. That said, since 2003, the Hawaii Wildlife Fund says it has removed over 270 tons of garbage from Kamilo Beach. Those who are not afraid of being on rugged terrain and have a passion for "voluntourism" or "ecotourism" might be interested in joining local cleaning efforts.