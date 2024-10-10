The City That Ranks As America's Dirtiest Is A Popular West Coast Destination

When we think about traveling, we typically envision greener pastures. Beautiful landscapes, fresh air, and fun activities come to mind — not poor air quality and litter-filled streets. As such, we were surprised to learn that a popular West Coast destination is actually one of the dirtiest cities in the country.

The city in question? San Bernardino, California. San Bernardino is located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire and boasts nearly a quarter million residents. Since it's located in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, the area is an outdoor playground. Depending on the season, tourists visit for skiing, hiking, watersports, and more. Those who prefer creature comforts also enjoy San Bernardino County's outlet shopping, wine tasting, and cultural events. Meanwhile, history buffs can't miss the site of the original McDonald's which is now a museum filled with memorabilia.

San Bernardino's status as America's dirtiest city is based on data from a Lawnstarter ranking based on four categories: air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction. San Bernardino received an overall score of 54.9, beating out cities like Detroit, Newark, and Las Vegas. Being labeled the "dirtiest city" is one competition you don't want to win. So how did this popular West Coast city earn such an undesirable title?

