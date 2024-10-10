The City That Ranks As America's Dirtiest Is A Popular West Coast Destination
When we think about traveling, we typically envision greener pastures. Beautiful landscapes, fresh air, and fun activities come to mind — not poor air quality and litter-filled streets. As such, we were surprised to learn that a popular West Coast destination is actually one of the dirtiest cities in the country.
The city in question? San Bernardino, California. San Bernardino is located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire and boasts nearly a quarter million residents. Since it's located in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, the area is an outdoor playground. Depending on the season, tourists visit for skiing, hiking, watersports, and more. Those who prefer creature comforts also enjoy San Bernardino County's outlet shopping, wine tasting, and cultural events. Meanwhile, history buffs can't miss the site of the original McDonald's which is now a museum filled with memorabilia.
San Bernardino's status as America's dirtiest city is based on data from a Lawnstarter ranking based on four categories: air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction. San Bernardino received an overall score of 54.9, beating out cities like Detroit, Newark, and Las Vegas. Being labeled the "dirtiest city" is one competition you don't want to win. So how did this popular West Coast city earn such an undesirable title?
What makes San Bernardino so dirty?
California is known for sunshine and gorgeous beach getaways, but sadly, sunny weather doesn't always mean a beautiful environment. According to Lawnstarter, San Bernardino's air is not ideal, with the rankings showing a median air quality of 80. Let's just say it's not the cleanest air quality in the world. Being surrounded by mountains, this city is bound to trap pollutants, but unfortunately, the problem doesn't end there.
The city is well connected to major transportation corridors, which has led to a booming shipping industry. A multitude of warehouses and constant traffic exacerbates the local air pollution problem. Lawnstarter highlights the fact that this transit includes almost 6,000 diesel trucks daily. San Bernardino's water quality is also of concern. Epic Water Filters reports that the city's water is contaminated with levels of arsenic, chromium, and nitrates that are above healthy guidelines.
It seems San Bernardino inhabitants aren't too happy with the situation either. The Lawnstarter survey found that 75% of residents complained about pollution while 93.8% found the city dirty and untidy. Overcrowded homes, poverty, and high unemployment also plague the region. While San Bernardino might be surrounded by beauty, the city itself faces some serious environmental challenges. If you prioritize fresh air and clean streets, there are plenty of other stunning destinations along California's coastline.