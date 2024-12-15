America's 'Christmas Tree City' Is A Midwest Mountain Gem Dazzling During The Holidays Like No Other

The holiday season in Branson, Missouri, runs from November 1 through January 5, and the city is brimming with festive cheer. A centerpiece of the celebration is Silver Dollar City, a must-visit theme park that transforms into a holiday haven. With millions of twinkling lights, Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, and an awe-inspiring 80-foot Christmas tree, the park is a feast for the senses. A standout attraction is the musical production "Coming Home for Christmas," a nearly half-million-dollar spectacle featuring 12 singers and dancers, a live band, and 28 holiday classics. At just 45 minutes, it's the perfect burst of yuletide magic.

For those seeking an enchanting journey through shimmering light displays, Branson offers several spectacular drive-thru light tours. "Branson's Lights of Joy" enchants visitors with a mile of hundreds of dazzling installations, including a radiant light tunnel. The zoo's "Let There Be Lights!" features a two-mile LED wonderland, complete with a petting zoo. For an extra touch of holiday spirit, Santa's VIP Safari includes complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn, plus an introduction to Santa's reindeer team. Meanwhile, the "Trail of Lights" spans 160 acres of the historic Shepherd of the Hills Farm, a beloved tradition for over three decades that ends with a cozy cup of hot chocolate.

For an irresistible holiday treat, stop by the Chateau on the Lake Resort, Spa & Convention Center, where you'll find an elaborate gingerbread village crafted onsite by the resort's talented culinary team. Standing more than three feet tall, this sugary masterpiece includes over 330 pounds of powdered sugar and 600 pounds of cookies, candy, and other edible delights. Inspired by the world's largest gingerbread town in Norway, the village is a festive tribute to the art of gingerbread craftsmanship.