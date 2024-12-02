An Underrated Missouri City Undergoes A Christmas Transformation Into A Glistening Holiday Paradise

Despite being ideal for laidback vacations, Missouri is an often overlooked state. There's a lot of focus on its major cities, such as St. Louis, or luxurious spots like this premier wilderness resort on a serene lake in the Ozark Mountains. However, St. Charles, a city and a suburb of St. Louis, is especially left out — usually in favor of much larger and glitzier tourist destinations.

With its storybook brick streets and buildings, St. Charles has plenty to offer to make itself stand out as a prime holiday destination, especially from the weekend after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, when the St. Charles Christmas Traditions are in full swing. It's hard to name a city that has more of a holiday-like feel to it. Once all the mistletoes, lights, and bows are sprinkled around the city, you'll struggle to believe St. Charles wasn't made just for the season.

If you live north or south of Missouri, you can make your trip even more memorable if you drive one of America's most underrated highway routes. It runs through St. Louis, so it won't take you too far out of your way when traveling to St. Charles. This city has been hosting Christmas festivities for 50 years as of 2024. St. Charles' Christmas Traditions event is truly spectacular — over 130,000 people visit every year just to experience the holiday celebrations.