The Iconic Koreatown Bar In California That's One Of Hollywood's Favorite Filming Locations
LA is a place where life imitates art at every corner and the places you eat, shop, play, and stay at have likely seen the silver screen at one point or another. That is, after all, some of the charm of visiting Tinseltown — you're always just a few steps away from being the star of your own movie. Among the many legendary spots (and, believe us, there's a lot), there's one in particular that stands out: a quaint Koreatown gem that has been the set for some of the most iconic shows and movies.
Welcome to The Prince, a restaurant and bar that has served as a backdrop for classic films like "Chinatown" and shows like "New Girl," "Mad Men," and, most recently, the '60s socialite drama "Palm Royale." With its dark-red leather booths, mood lighting, and Art Deco-inspired interiors, stepping inside feels like walking straight into a noir film. The ambiance is palpable. Favorited by directors and locals alike, The Prince offers visitors a taste of Hollywood in a charming setting that is perfect for a night out on the town. And while the vibe is certainly enough to encourage visitors to drop by, the Korean-style menu is what makes The Prince actually worth staying.
What to eat and explore around The Prince
While its fame as a filming location draws curious visitors, The Prince's menu is truly a hidden treasure. Korean bar staples are the name of the game here, and they're delicious. Start with the kimchi pancake, which is perfectly crunchy on the outside with a plethora of flavor in each bite. The crispy, golden Korean fried chicken is also a must-try, as is the dukbokki (a Korean favorite made with rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet and spicy sauce). With all the bold flavors, you'll want to wash it down with a cold beverage, and, according to Google reviewers, the cocktails are the way to go.
After you've had some food and a few mixed drinks, Koreatown beckons with a variety of adventures. Hit up a nearby karaoke bar to belt out some throwbacks, catch some live music at the iconic Wiltern theater, or grab a sweet treat like the one-of-a-kind Korean shaved ice at Oakobing. There are also a ton of amazing Korean spas that stay open quite late if you need a few hours of R&R (here's a list of our top five best Korean day spas). Insider tip: We recommend taking an Uber and then walking to each spot, since Koreatown is one of the worst places to find parking in America (this is not an exaggeration!).
Whether you're just trekking through some of the most-filmed places in the city or simply want to enjoy tasty food in an incredibly cinematic setting, The Prince is definitely an LA haunt that you need to add to your must-visit list.