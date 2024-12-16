The Iconic Koreatown Bar In California That's One Of Hollywood's Favorite Filming Locations

While its fame as a filming location draws curious visitors, The Prince's menu is truly a hidden treasure. Korean bar staples are the name of the game here, and they're delicious. Start with the kimchi pancake, which is perfectly crunchy on the outside with a plethora of flavor in each bite. The crispy, golden Korean fried chicken is also a must-try, as is the dukbokki (a Korean favorite made with rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet and spicy sauce). With all the bold flavors, you'll want to wash it down with a cold beverage, and, according to Google reviewers, the cocktails are the way to go.

After you've had some food and a few mixed drinks, Koreatown beckons with a variety of adventures. Hit up a nearby karaoke bar to belt out some throwbacks, catch some live music at the iconic Wiltern theater, or grab a sweet treat like the one-of-a-kind Korean shaved ice at Oakobing. There are also a ton of amazing Korean spas that stay open quite late if you need a few hours of R&R (here's a list of our top five best Korean day spas). Insider tip: We recommend taking an Uber and then walking to each spot, since Koreatown is one of the worst places to find parking in America (this is not an exaggeration!).

Whether you're just trekking through some of the most-filmed places in the city or simply want to enjoy tasty food in an incredibly cinematic setting, The Prince is definitely an LA haunt that you need to add to your must-visit list.