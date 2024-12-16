The World's Most Mountainous Country Is A Pristine Peak-Filled Wonderland For Any Adventure Lover

Landlocked in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is the most mountainous country in the world. According to the Norway-based non-profit GRID-Arendal, the country's towering, otherworldly peaks cover over 98% of its surface, making it a premier destination for adventure seekers looking to trek through some of the most demanding and rewarding landscapes on the planet. The country's uniquely dramatic setting transforms ordinary activities like camping and cycling into borderline magical experiences.

Outdoor and culture lovers will lean into extreme and quintessentially Bhutanese experiences in this country. Travelers can take obscenely beautiful helicopter tours through the mountains, go glacial rafting past ancient monasteries, and watch archery competitions where rivals drink wine and try to distract their opponents by dancing around the target. Measuring its progress through metrics like Gross National Happiness, Bhutan has embraced modernity on its own terms, prioritizing the well-being of its people and its environment. These measures include a daily tourism tax fee of $100 (down from $200 in 2023) for international visitors in 2024. These funds go towards sustainable tourism efforts.

This steep fee means the country isn't easily accessible to everyone. Neither the Bhutanese people nor those who have had the privilege of visiting wish to see the country inundated with throngs of tourists impacting the local and cultural environment. However, if you're willing to pay the tax and travel with respect and consideration, you'll access a natural backdrop like no other.