Dine On French Food At An Overlooked Town In Maine Sharing A Name With France's City Of Lights

The name of Paris, Maine, is something of an obvious mystery — nowhere is it fully confirmed that the name is meant to refer to the French capital, but it's fair to assume that the European settlers named it in tribute to the city. The roots of the Maine town trace back over two centuries to 1793 when it was incorporated. It was large enough, actually, to warrant division into several different towns — West Paris, North Paris, and South Paris are the town's neighbors.

Hannibal Hamlin, a senator who later became governor of Maine, was born in Paris. Hamlin notably became Abraham Lincoln's first vice president. However, since he was replaced with Andrew Johnson when Lincoln sought reelection, he narrowly missed a chance at becoming president himself in the wake of Lincoln's assassination. He spent the rest of his political career and life in Maine and is buried in the under-the-radar coastal city of Bangor 120 miles east, where there's also a statue of him. The Hamlin Memorial Library and Museum was named in his honor and still stands today at Paris Hill. The museum building was previously the location for the Oxford County Jail in the 19th century, and inside there are now oil paintings, portraits, and a variety of relics from Paris' past that pay tribute to the origins of the land. After learning about American history, go out to one of the fine restaurants in town that brings the taste of France to Maine.