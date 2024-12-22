These Little-Known Beaches Are The Best In Costa Rica To Avoid Crowds, According To Travelers
Costa Rica is a beloved travel destination for so many reasons. From stellar beaches, lush jungles, abundant wildlife, and amazing culture, it's no wonder why it's such a popular choice for vacationers. The downside, however, is that many beaches across the country have become over-crowded. Not only can this impact local communities and ecosystems, but for tourists, it's also just a far less enjoyable vacation.
Luckily, there are plenty of under-the-radar spots that have yet to be discovered by most tourists. Whether you're an adventurous solo traveler, looking for a romantic getaway, or heading out on an incredible family vacation, Costa Rica is full of amazing destinations. We've rounded up some of the best little-known beaches across Costa Rica, which are full of gorgeous views, but are not full of crowds. We've used lots of travel blogs, destination sites, and Tripadvisor reviews to compile this list of recommendations.
Playa Hermosa
While beach-goers flock to the popular Santa Teresa in the Nicoya Peninsula, those looking for a more crowd-free vacation should head to the nearby Playa Hermosa. Whether you're already a surfer or looking to get started with some lessons, Playa Hermosa is a great destination, and thereare a number of surf schools in the area. Although there's not much as far as a town center, there are a number of restaurant and accommodation options around Playa Hermosa, and the more developed Santa Teresa and Playa Carmen are just five to ten minutes away.
For an unforgettable day trip, head 45 minutes away to Montezuma, where there's a gorgeous waterfall, tide pools, and more stunning ocean views. "This beach is a MUST when visiting Santa Teresa," said one last visitor on Tripadvisor. "If you are looking for waves and for a palm tree to relax after your session, this is the spot." Just be sure to visit at low tide — during high tide, the wide, flat shore practically disappears.
Playa Arcos
Hidden away in Uvita, along Costa Rica's southern Pacific coast, Playa Arcos is secluded, serene, and absolutely magical, with surrounding jungle, caves and golden sand. While it's not as great of a surfing spot as surrounding beaches like Playa Uvita and Playa Colonia, it's the ultimate destination for relaxing, swimming, spotting wildlife like monkeys and birds, and exploring the caves and waterfalls. Located within the Marino Ballena National Park, known for its whale tail-shaped sandbar and one of Costa Rica's only national marine parks, some hiking is required to reach Playa Arcos.
There are a number of different trails that lead to the beach, some of which go through private properties or hotels. Assuming you're not staying at one of the nearby hotels, the easiest way is to go through the Ballena Sector Ranger Station, which requires an admission fee of $6 for foreigners. The trail will lead you through some rock-filled paths as well as some stream crossings. Keep in mind that the beach is only accessible during low tide, so you'll want to arrive one to two hours before full low tide, and leave a couple hours after low tide.
Playa Ventanas
This scenic black sand and pebble beach is located between the towns of Uvita and Ojochal, and is one of Costa Rica's best beaches for avoiding crowds, while getting amazing beach views. Lined by green palm trees offering beach-goers shade, and interesting rock formations and tide pools dotting the shoreline, plus its two iconic caves, Playa Ventanas is a true escape into paradise. You may even see wildlife like monkeys, toucans, and macaws while here.
To get to Playa Ventanas, you will have to cross a small stream by car (which is doable as long as there hasn't been a recent storm and the water level is low), and there is a small parking fee which directly supports the beach along with neighboring Playa Tortuga. Popular among locals but typically overlooked by tourists, visitors can get an authentic Costa Rican experience here. Apart from local vendors selling things like shaved ice and other snacks and drinks, there are no other amenities here, so expect to just relax and enjoy the stunning scenery.
Playa Punta Vargas
If you're looking to really immerse yourself in nature, there are few better spots in Costa Rica than Playa Punta Vargas. Tucked inside Cahuita National Park on the Caribbean coast, Playa Punta Vargas is characterized by its sugary white sand and crystal-clear waters. The walk leading to the beach is particularly special, though, as you're likely to see animals like monkeys, raccoons, iguanas and lizards, crocodiles, and sloths along the way. Less crowded than the park's other beach, Playa Blanca, that's located closer to the town Cahuita, Punta Vargas offers a quiet escape from a day of hiking and exploring nature. While here, you can even go snorkeling as part of a guided tour, to see coral reefs (tours are required in order to protect the reef and ensure that visitors are safely snorkeling).
As there's plenty to see throughout Cahuita National Park's lush rainforest, plan to spend the whole day here. The trails are fairly flat, so as long as there hasn't been a storm, no hiking boots are needed. There are amenities at the park entrance, including bathrooms, showers, a parking area and a campsite, but there's no food within the park.
Playa Quesera
With white sand and turquoise waters, Playa Quesera is one of Costa Rica's most beautiful beaches. This hidden gem is a must if visiting the Nicoya Peninsula, and can be found within the Curú Wildlife Refuge, a privately-owned area encompassing tropical forests, mangroves, farmland, and of course, beaches. To reach Playa Quesera, you must hike through the preserve, but keep your eyes out for some of the wildlife along the way. You may see anything from monkeys, to lizards, or margays, or even pumas. The hike is roughly two hours, but if you'd rather skip it, you can also reach Playa Quesera by kayaking or taking a 20-minute boat ride.
The refuge is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but if you'd like to stay longer, you can rent a cabin and take advantage of the nighttime tours and hikes, which is one the best things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation. Playa Quesera is a "tropical wildlife paradise," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "This is a must see, white sands virgin, deserted beach."
Playa Jicote
This untouched beach is nestled between the Junquillal Wildlife Refuge and Santa Rosa National Park. It's not the easiest to reach, as it requires a boat ride from the village Cuajiniquil, which also isn't the easiest to find. The views, however, make it well worth the journey, thanks to its swaying palm trees, warm, golden sand, and gem-toned water. Whether you choose to spend your beach day swimming, sunbathing, snorkeling, or all of the above, there are few better places than the secluded Playa Jicote.
For more unreal nature views, explore the nearby Bahía Junquillal National Wildlife Refuge, which is filled with pristine beaches, mangroves, and animals like parrots, white-faced Capuchin Monkeys, iguanas, and more. While one of Costa Rica's smaller protected areas, there are still a number of hiking trails, and has a picnic and camping area among other facilities. There are also unforgettable views of the Guanacaste Mountains along with the Orosí Volcano.
Playa Los Suecos
Los Suecos, a little-known beach in the tiny fishing village Malpaís that's also sometimes referred to as Playa Cuevas, is a great place for avoiding crowds, without sacrificing any amazing beach views. Located next to Cabo Blanco, a marine reserve, Playa Los Suecos is a prime spot for seeing fish, eels, octopus, sting rays, sea turtles, lobster, and more (if you're interested in exploring the marine reserve, public access is in Cabuya). Paired with this beach's calm waters, it's a great destination for snorkeling. During low tide, you can even experience walking further out into the sea, when a strip of rocks is revealed. Also during low tide, this beach becomes peppered with little tide pools.
If you're up for a bit of an adventure, you can even visit Cueva Murcielago Wildlife Refuge. Here, you can find a bat cave that can be reached by climbing over some jagged rocks during low tide. And the best news is, that despite Playa Los Suecos' beauty, it's often empty, so you may even get this gorgeous beach to yourself.
Playa Barrigona
With picture-perfect powdery sand and aquamarine waters, Playa Barrigona in Guanacaste is one of the best choices out there for a crowd-free beach day. Located off of an unmarked, unpaved road that requires driving across a shallow river, it's not the easiest to reach, which is how it's managed to stay so under-the-radar. If you do plan to drive, a 4x4 vehicle is recommended. Alternatively, if staying in nearby Samara, you can take a three-hour guided tour that leads you on horseback to Playa Barrigona, with lots of beautiful jungle and ocean views along the way.
There are no amenities here, including spotty cell service at best, so plan to bring everything you'll need with you and to unplug and enjoy the postcard-worthy scenery. If you visit during rainy season(the best time to visit Costa Rica on a budget and to avoid crowds), don't skip checking out the waterfall that leads from the mountains onto the beach. "When you think about a tropical beach, with lush palm trees and perfect sand – this is that beach," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Great spot to view the sunset as well."
Playa Arrecife
With calm, sapphire waters, bright sand, and a coral reef just along the shoreline, Playa Arrecife is a little slice of paradise, and a hidden gem on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast. It's one of two main beaches in Punta Uva, which is just a few miles away from the more popular tourist hub Puerto Viejo. It can easily be reached by bus or by car, or hope on a bike to really experience the most of this region's lush jungle views.
Playa Arrecife is great for relaxing under shady palm trees, snorkeling, or swimming in its tranquil water. While there are a number of little food spots and stores on one end of the beach, apart from that, it's undeveloped. For wildlife spotting, rent a kayak from the nearby Playa Punta Uva, and follow the small river that leads into the jungle, where you're likely to get some views of sloths, turtles, toucans, and more.
Playa Calzón de Pobre
Despite this beach's name (it translates to "the poor man's underwear") Playa Calzón de Pobre is a peaceful and crowd-free beach that's brimming with natural beauty. Virtually unknown by tourists but beloved by locals, this beach can be reached by driving down an unpaved hill, so a 4x4 vehicle is recommended. If you're looking for a more relaxing route to Playa Calzeon de Pobre, you can take a boating tour from Playas Del Coco, a more popular beach nearby. Hiking is also an option, but be warned that it may be challenging in the heat.
Regardless of which mode of transportation you choose, the views at this beach are worth it. Mountains hug the shoreline, adding to this beach's sense of seclusion, and the water is generally calm, meaning it's great for swimming and snorkeling. It's completely undeveloped, so you won't find anything in terms of amenities. But if you're in need of accommodation or food options, the more developed Playa del Coco and Playa Hermosa are close by.
Playa Esterillos Oeste
While surfers and locals are in the know when it comes to Playa Esterillos Oeste, this beach has remained under the tourist radar. With darker-hued sand and turquoise water, and picturesque palm trees bordering the beach, this beach is gorgeous but often overshadowed by the popular beach town Jaco, which is just 20 minutes away. Known for its strong currents, this beach is ideal for intermediate or advanced surfers.
The town itself is rural, and has avoided any commercialization. There are just a handful of dining options and basic accommodation options. While there's not a ton to do beyond surfing and sunbathing, there are a number of day trips that are accessible from Playa Esterillos Oeste, including Manuel Antonio National Park, Carara National Park, Rainmaker Park, and Nauyaca Waterfalls, as well as exploring the other surrounding beaches. Anyone looking for a laid-back surf town that's off the beaten path will find much to love here.
Playa Cocolito
A little-known gem just north of Montezuma is Playa Cocolito, an undeveloped beach with scenic rock formations, caves, and sapphire water. While that alone makes for an absolutely stunning view, this beach's most noteworthy attribute, however, is El Chorro waterfall. Supposedly it is one of just seven waterfalls in the world that falls directly into the sea.
To reach this idyllic beach, you have to hike through the jungle and along the beach. Just make sure to plan your journey for low tide — it will be dangerous, otherwise. It's about two hours one way, but offers tons of pretty views along the way. Horseback riding is also a popular option. Alternatively, you can drive or take a taxi to the waterfall. While in the area, don't skip a stop at the Montezuma Waterfall or Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve, either.
Playa Matapalo
This secret beach is a must for lovers of eco-tourism destinations. Situated on the southern tip of the Osa Peninsula (which is one of the world's most biologically diverse destinations) Playa Matapalo is the most secluded beach in an already remote area. Although you're not going to find much as far as stores, nightlife, or other development, there's tons of opportunities for hiking and wildlife-spotting in the area, particularly within Corcovado National Park.
Playa Matapalo, like the other untouched beaches in the region, are also great places to see animals like iguanas, parrots, and monkeys, among others. And for some unparalleled nature views, consider hiking to King Louis Waterfall, which can be found at the end of a road, slightly inland from Playa Matapalo. The hike is just 15 minutes or so but is relatively difficult, requiring some climbing over rocks and steep points. While here, opt for one of the eco-lodged in the area, to really immerse yourself in nature.
Playa Carrillo
Close to Sámara, a trendy, underrated beach town where locals vacation, Playa Carrillo manages to be even more quiet and off the beaten path. With coconut palm trees, azure water, and clean sand, this beach is great for swimming, snorkeling, or just relaxing — just be sure to be on the alert for falling coconuts. And if you visit on a weekday, you may even get this beach to yourself. For a beautiful viewpoint, head to Puerto Playa Carrillo Mirador. While you'll likely see some locals selling things like coconut water or shaved ice, there are no amenities here, and the town itself is small with not many food options.
Despite being generally crowd-free, this beach is also remarkably easy to reach, and past visitors say that parking is a breeze. In short, if you're in the area, there's no excuse to not visit. "The beach is just stunning," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Playa Chiquita
This tranquil beach along the South Caribbean coast is known as one of the cleanest and healthiest beaches in all of Costa Rica, and it's also one of the best choices for a relaxing destination. While other Puerto Viejo beaches are known for attracting crowds, Playa Chiquita is often practically empty. Because this beach is made up of a number of small bays, you'll feel even more secluded. With surrounding palm trees and greenery, jade-toned water, and even some horses grazing nearby, you'll feel like you've really stumbled upon a hidden oasis.
Although the waves are calm, be careful swimming because of the rocks and reef. If you want to go snorkeling in Playa Chiquita's serene waters, you can see sea urchins, blue parrotfish, anemones, and other tropical fish. Accessing this beach is also easy, as it's just a 15-minute drive down a paved road from Punta Viejo, and then you have to just follow a short trail. "Is this paradise?" said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "How can there be so few people on such a nice beach?"
Methodology
We used lots of research to ensure that we are recommending under-the-radar beaches that don't typically attract crowds. Primarily, we relied on travel blogs to compile our recommendations and offer accurate information. We also used destination-specific tourism sites as well as Tripadvisor reviews to make sure we are recommending the best little-known beaches in Costa Rica.