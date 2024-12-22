These Little-Known Beaches Are The Best In Costa Rica To Avoid Crowds, According To Travelers

Costa Rica is a beloved travel destination for so many reasons. From stellar beaches, lush jungles, abundant wildlife, and amazing culture, it's no wonder why it's such a popular choice for vacationers. The downside, however, is that many beaches across the country have become over-crowded. Not only can this impact local communities and ecosystems, but for tourists, it's also just a far less enjoyable vacation.

Luckily, there are plenty of under-the-radar spots that have yet to be discovered by most tourists. Whether you're an adventurous solo traveler, looking for a romantic getaway, or heading out on an incredible family vacation, Costa Rica is full of amazing destinations. We've rounded up some of the best little-known beaches across Costa Rica, which are full of gorgeous views, but are not full of crowds. We've used lots of travel blogs, destination sites, and Tripadvisor reviews to compile this list of recommendations.