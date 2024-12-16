The Most Disturbing Flight Attendant Duty You Likely Haven't Noticed They're Doing

Flight attendants watch over our comfort while on a plane. They bring us beverages and snacks, always ensuring everything goes smoothly. That's the part you see, at least. However, they're also responsible for our safety in a way that's far beyond the public briefing they give us about seatbelts and oxygen masks. For instance, flight attendants are required to wear a watch to synchronize with the captain in case of an emergency so they can prepare the cabin in a timely manner. They dim the lights for landing so our eyes can adjust to see the exit signs if there is an issue. Flight attendants are also taught to notice things about us when we board, like our body language, how strong we seem (in case they need emergency help), and also to be vigilant for signs of human trafficking.

There were almost 134,000 cases of human trafficking globally reported as of July 2024, according to the State Department's report on Trafficking in Persons (TIP). Flight attendants and other airline and airport employees can be the first line of defense against it. For instance, flight attendant Shelia Fedrick reported a possible case after spotting a young girl who, she told NBC News in 2017, "looked like she had been through hell." The well-dressed older man she was with didn't seem to be a parent and was hostile to questioning, so she put a note in the bathroom, and the girl wrote back asking for help. It's a lot to take on in addition to a flight attendant's other duties, but it's an important task.