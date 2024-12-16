The Most Disturbing Flight Attendant Duty You Likely Haven't Noticed They're Doing
Flight attendants watch over our comfort while on a plane. They bring us beverages and snacks, always ensuring everything goes smoothly. That's the part you see, at least. However, they're also responsible for our safety in a way that's far beyond the public briefing they give us about seatbelts and oxygen masks. For instance, flight attendants are required to wear a watch to synchronize with the captain in case of an emergency so they can prepare the cabin in a timely manner. They dim the lights for landing so our eyes can adjust to see the exit signs if there is an issue. Flight attendants are also taught to notice things about us when we board, like our body language, how strong we seem (in case they need emergency help), and also to be vigilant for signs of human trafficking.
There were almost 134,000 cases of human trafficking globally reported as of July 2024, according to the State Department's report on Trafficking in Persons (TIP). Flight attendants and other airline and airport employees can be the first line of defense against it. For instance, flight attendant Shelia Fedrick reported a possible case after spotting a young girl who, she told NBC News in 2017, "looked like she had been through hell." The well-dressed older man she was with didn't seem to be a parent and was hostile to questioning, so she put a note in the bathroom, and the girl wrote back asking for help. It's a lot to take on in addition to a flight attendant's other duties, but it's an important task.
How flight attendants spot possible human traffickers and their victims
Fedrick reported the issue to the pilot, and authorities were there when the plane landed at its destination. They aren't supposed to attempt the rescue themselves but are instead to report it, just as she did. Flight attendant training involves being taught to look for people who don't seem to be traveling with a parent or someone related to them and notice if they seem injured, nervous, under the influence, or don't make eye contact. They also look for one person continually speaking for another. (Another step some airports have taken is to place placards in airport bathrooms in several languages with numbers and a QR code to scan for help, as San Francisco International Airport has done.)
On the U.S. Department of Transportation's website, they discuss the Blue Lightning Initiative that they put together with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency to train those who work in aviation to recognize signs of traffickers and victims and report them. As of the time of this writing, over 350,000 employees have been trained. In fact, as of 2016, air carriers must provide training when someone is hired and re-trained every year after that. In 2018, that mandate included people who work in areas facing the public, such as ticket counters and gate agents.
All those signs we've seen in recent years that say, "If you see something, say something," are important. As a member of the public, if you notice something, you can help by calling 911. You can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text INFO or HELP to BeFree (233-733).