Nevada's 'Living Ghost Town' Is An Idyllic Underrated Gem Of Hot Springs And Backcountry Canyons

Austin's past as a mining town has given it a rich history, and it's easy to learn more about the living ghost town at the Austin Historical Society Museum. Austin was once home to more than 10,000 residents, and at this museum, you'll find a range of artifacts that help bring its story to life. From vintage clothing and mining equipment to photographs and ledgers, it's the perfect way to steep yourself in Austin lore. Best of all, there's no admission fee — though consider making a donation if you find its exhibits exciting.

For a history lesson that predates Austin's mining roots, venture out to the Hickison Petroglyph Recreation Area. Along with striking views of the Toiyabe Mountain Range, you'll find petroglyphs estimated to be over 10,000 years old carved into its many cliffs. The Western Shoshone people lived throughout this region long ago, and while it's possible to stumble upon other artifacts like this throughout much of Nevada, the Hickison Petroglyphs offer an easy way to gaze into the past.

Looking for even more history? About 35 minutes south of Spencer Hot Springs lies Toquima Cave. A short trail takes you into the rock shelter, where you'll see painted pictographs from the Western Shoshone. The vibrant images feature not just black and white paint but also splashes of yellow and red, making them some of the most well-preserved in all of Nevada.