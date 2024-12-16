Nevada's 'Living Ghost Town' Is An Idyllic Underrated Gem Of Hot Springs And Backcountry Canyons
The desert landscape of Nevada is home to dozens of charming small towns — including a funky little town on the Utah border that's great for outdoor adventure. But for a trip that's truly off the beaten path, consider venturing down US 50 (also known as America's Loneliest Road) until you stumble upon Austin. Not to be confused with the trendy Texas town brimming with eclectic world cuisine, this tiny destination is nestled in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and is home to less than 20 people.
What Austin lacks in size, it makes up for with grand views of the striking Nevada landscape. Nearby, you'll find a relaxing hot spring offering panoramic vistas and a backcountry canyon that's great for hiking. Austin is often considered a living ghost town, as the once booming mining hub is far from its glory days — yet much of its history can still be discovered on your visit. Whether you're seeking adventure, a history lesson, or a laidback vacation away from modern life, you'll find plenty to do in the small town of Austin.
Relax at Spencer Hot Springs or dive deep into Kingston Canyon
Austin is five hours from Las Vegas and three hours from Reno, so the first thing you'll probably want to do upon arrival is relax. For that, look no further than the secluded and soothing waters of Spencer Hot Springs. Just 18 miles outside of town, the natural spring-fed pool can hit temperatures around 130 degrees Fahrenheit — though you can control its temperature by moving its water pipe in or out of the tub. That makes it easy to find the perfect temperature at all times of the year. The hot spring is open year-round, though no amenities are available, so be sure to plan ahead with water and a change of clothes.
If your idea of relaxing is taking a hike out in the wild, Kingston Canyon is worth a trip. Situated deep in the Toiyabe Mountain Range, Kingston Canyon is where you'll find lonely dirt roads for an epic road trip, various hiking trails that are rarely visited, and plenty of campsites if you want to spend the night stargazing. A vehicle with 4WD is highly recommended, as is survival gear like additional food, water, and maintenance tools for your car. To get to the canyon, follow Highway 50 east from Austin, then dip south on State Route 376 until you hit Kingston Canyon Road. If you want to mix history with nature, explore the Kingston Mine Trail to witness abandoned structures built into the mountainside.
Explore Austin's past with petroglyphs and museums
Austin's past as a mining town has given it a rich history, and it's easy to learn more about the living ghost town at the Austin Historical Society Museum. Austin was once home to more than 10,000 residents, and at this museum, you'll find a range of artifacts that help bring its story to life. From vintage clothing and mining equipment to photographs and ledgers, it's the perfect way to steep yourself in Austin lore. Best of all, there's no admission fee — though consider making a donation if you find its exhibits exciting.
For a history lesson that predates Austin's mining roots, venture out to the Hickison Petroglyph Recreation Area. Along with striking views of the Toiyabe Mountain Range, you'll find petroglyphs estimated to be over 10,000 years old carved into its many cliffs. The Western Shoshone people lived throughout this region long ago, and while it's possible to stumble upon other artifacts like this throughout much of Nevada, the Hickison Petroglyphs offer an easy way to gaze into the past.
Looking for even more history? About 35 minutes south of Spencer Hot Springs lies Toquima Cave. A short trail takes you into the rock shelter, where you'll see painted pictographs from the Western Shoshone. The vibrant images feature not just black and white paint but also splashes of yellow and red, making them some of the most well-preserved in all of Nevada.