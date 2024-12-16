India's 'Finest Luxury Heritage Resort' Is A Glamorously Tranquil And Award-Winning Lakeside Retreat

Delicious food, gorgeous architecture, and rich culture — these are all things you can get if you plan a trip to India. Naturally, there are a few places that are going to be at the top of everyone's bucket list, like the Taj Mahal. But there are many other parts of the vast country of India that you should also explore. For instance, in the south, tourists looking for a bit of tranquility, tradition, and romance should visit the state of Kerala, where you can opt for a stay at one of the country's finest luxury resorts: Kumarakom Lake Resort.

Kumarakom Lake Resort is located on the banks of Lake Vembanad, the longest lake in India. Its peaceful backwaters are becoming a hotspot for tourists looking for a little rest and relaxation (as well as some culture and adventure). The resort itself is in the district of Kottayam, and one of the closest big cities to the luxury resort is Kochi, which is about an hour north. Kerala's beauty is renowned, so much so that it is nicknamed "God's Own Country." In addition to being simply picturesque, Kerala is known for its traditional food, style of dance, and plentiful wildlife. There is even a bird sanctuary in Kottayam, which is only five minutes (driving) north of the resort. Kerala is also well known for its beautiful beaches, which probably comes as no surprise since India, in general, has tons of gorgeous waterfront areas, including one of the world's largest urban beaches (located in Chennai, on the opposite side of the peninsula).