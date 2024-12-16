India's 'Finest Luxury Heritage Resort' Is A Glamorously Tranquil And Award-Winning Lakeside Retreat
Delicious food, gorgeous architecture, and rich culture — these are all things you can get if you plan a trip to India. Naturally, there are a few places that are going to be at the top of everyone's bucket list, like the Taj Mahal. But there are many other parts of the vast country of India that you should also explore. For instance, in the south, tourists looking for a bit of tranquility, tradition, and romance should visit the state of Kerala, where you can opt for a stay at one of the country's finest luxury resorts: Kumarakom Lake Resort.
Kumarakom Lake Resort is located on the banks of Lake Vembanad, the longest lake in India. Its peaceful backwaters are becoming a hotspot for tourists looking for a little rest and relaxation (as well as some culture and adventure). The resort itself is in the district of Kottayam, and one of the closest big cities to the luxury resort is Kochi, which is about an hour north. Kerala's beauty is renowned, so much so that it is nicknamed "God's Own Country." In addition to being simply picturesque, Kerala is known for its traditional food, style of dance, and plentiful wildlife. There is even a bird sanctuary in Kottayam, which is only five minutes (driving) north of the resort. Kerala is also well known for its beautiful beaches, which probably comes as no surprise since India, in general, has tons of gorgeous waterfront areas, including one of the world's largest urban beaches (located in Chennai, on the opposite side of the peninsula).
Kumarakom Lake Resort features traditional houseboats and Ayurvedic treatments
Visitors to Kumarakom Lake Resort are certainly in for a treat (or several) during their stay. The resort itself has 65 luxury villas, all built in the traditional Kerala style, and has been awarded many superlatives over the years, including the Most Romantic Resort by the South Asian Travel Awards and the Leading Resort in Kerala by the World Travel Awards. In addition to suites and villas, some guests can also opt to stay in one of the resort's traditional kettuvalloms (or houseboats) which sit directly on the lake. Each houseboat comes with its own crew and private chef. In addition to accessing Lake Vembanad, guests can also take advantage of the resort's infinity pool and dining options (including a restaurant, seafood bar, and tea shop). Couples frequently choose Kumarakom Lake Resort as their destination wedding venue, and its beautiful setting makes it perfect for a romantic getaway.
Guests looking for adventure or who want to learn something new can take part in lake activities like kayaking, canal cruises, and riding on speedboats, as well as touring the local bird sanctuary, cycling around Kottayam, exploring the nearby village, taking pottery classes, and enjoying traditional performances. However, Kerala is best known for being the core hub of Ayurvedic medicine, so guests should try out the resort's number of Ayurvedic treatments. Expect yoga and meditation, as well as soothing massage with different types of healing oils, steam baths, and even some beauty treatments like facials, face massages, and body care. Kumarakom Lake Resort also has a doctor on-site if you have any concerns before undergoing Ayurvedic treatments. If you're looking for a trip filled with adventure and culture, see why Rick Steves' favorite country is India.