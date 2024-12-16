A Charming And Little-Known Medieval Village Nestled In The Alps Is Europe's 'Cliff Diving Capital'

Adventurous travelers should always put Switzerland on their bucket list. The beautiful, mountainous country is known for its superior hiking, skiing, and general love of the great outdoors. If you love a good thrill, you'll be pleased to know that Switzerland is also one of the best places to go if you enjoy cliff diving. While some may shudder at the thought of plunging into water from great heights, you'll find that there are many travelers who are more than happy to take the leap in Brontallo, a picturesque town in southern Switzerland that is practically synonymous with the sport itself.

Brontallo is just 135 miles from Turin, a scenic Italian city surrounded by the Alps that is one of Europe's cheapest and most underrated cities. The small, medieval village is part of Switzerland's Ticino canton (an administrative region or territory), where most residents actually speak Italian over German or French. Brontallo is specifically in the Lavizzara Valley, in the Vallemaggia district, which is known for its alpine lakes, wonderful hiking trails, mild weather, beautiful scenery, and idyllic ancient villages.

With only about 50 people, most of the town is dedicated to serving tourists. Its breathtaking nature views and stone architecture dating back to the 16th century are some of the most unique features that set it apart from other alpine villages. It's a sleepy town that is probably best known for its world-class cliff diving locations. In fact, it was one of the places that developed and changed the sport in the modern age.