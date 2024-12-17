Hidden In California Mountains Is A Secret Spot For A True Taste Of Charming Small Lake Town Living
South of Yosemite National Park's most dangerous hikes and northwest of the underrated Kings Canyon National Park, sightseers longing for a place to unwind can find a lakeside oasis. At California's Shaver Lake, travelers can revel in scenic yet uncrowded landscapes for a relaxing and soul-nourishing getaway. While sometimes overlooked by national park tourists, this destination serves up sensational sights that make it worth a visit.
Surrounded by mountains, rivers, and Sierra National Forest views, Shaver Lake calls to visitors who embrace the great outdoors. While the town's developed areas offer travelers no shortage of excellent accommodations and restaurants, natural beauty is the highlight of this waterfront region. Begin your voyage into the wild at the Museum of the Sierra for a fascinating introduction to the land's natural and cultural history. Once acquainted with the Sierra Nevada terrain, you'll be ready to jump into Shaver Lake's thriving outdoor recreation scene.
Discover incredible Shaver Lake views at these spots
The Sierra Nevada mountain range crosses miles of land, stretching from Lassen Volcanic National Park in the north to Sequoia National Forest down south. As a Sierra Nevada mountain town on the banks of its eponymous waterfront, Shaver Lake offers travelers tons of sightseeing opportunities. For the best Shaver Lake views, focus on five specific spots.
Start by exploring Shaver Lake itself. Lined with gorgeous, towering pine trees, the lake sparkles whether you're sunbathing on the shore or boating across the water. Next, head to Balsam Forebay. Another paradise of sparkling water and massive trees, Balsam Forebay treats visitors to especially stunning views when covered in snow. Then, take a break from the water at McKinley Grove, where a paved walkway winds through a cluster of massive sequoias. Prefer to soak in the scenery from your car? Discover more incredible Shaver Lake views by cruising along a section of the nearby Sierra Heritage Scenic Byway. When you're ready to stop and see more Shaver Lake water features, swing by Stevenson Creek Falls, Fresno County's tallest waterfall.
Where to go for Shaver Lake's best camping, hiking, and more
Experience the wilderness up close and personal with Shaver Lake's treasure trove of outdoor recreation opportunities. For camping aficionados, Shaver Lake campgrounds like Voyager Rock, Dorabelle, and Camp Edison provide cozy campsites with unbeatable views. Campers looking for lakeside scenery will like Voyager Rock, while travelers who prefer forested digs will enjoy the Dorabelle Campground and Camp Edison.
Hikers will also find plenty to love in Shaver Lake. Beginners can opt for easy treks like the Balsam Forebay and Granite Ridge Loop trails. Meanwhile, hikers ready for more challenging terrain will appreciate moderate-difficulty excursions like the out-and-back hike to Stevenson Falls or the loop route of Shaver Lake Lakeview Trail. The Stevenson Falls trail rewards hikers with enchanting waterfall views, while the Shaver Lake trail gives visitors a vast perspective of the lake. When you're ready to push your hiking skills to the limit, try Bald Mountain Trail for a roughly 1,500-foot elevation gain and breathtaking mountain views.
Don't forget to boat, swim, kayak, or fish in Shaver Lake, too! The town's namesake lake provides several beachfront areas where travelers can swim and sunbathe. At Shaver Lake Marina, visitors can take their waterfront fun to the next level with pontoon boat, paddle board, fishing boat, and jet ski rentals.