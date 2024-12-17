Nestled In The Hudson Valley Is A Walkable NY Village Brimming With Riverfront Cafes And Local Shops
On the bank of the Hudson River, set against a backdrop of Storm King Mountain, the historic village of Cold Spring is one of the most beautiful small towns in New York. This place was once the site of the West Point Foundry, an industrial iron works built in 1818, which provided weapons for the Union during the Civil War. While the foundry is no more, its ruins are now the lush West Point Foundry Preserve, and its story is told by the local Putnam History Museum. Many of the buildings on the quaint Main Street also date back to the 1800s, but this unique and beautiful place has managed to forge ahead into the modern age without sacrificing its small town charm. As you explore the village today, you'll find a welcoming community, packed with cozy shops and cafes.
Conveniently located on the Metro-North train line, it has become a favorite daytrip for New Yorkers looking to get out of the city for an afternoon. All along Main Street you can find welcoming places to shop and eat, many of which display pride flags year round. On summer weekends when the weather is perfect for hiking and autumn Saturdays when the vibrant leaves attract visitors hoping to witness New York's captivating spread of fall hues, Cold Spring becomes shockingly crowded. Overtourism is a topic of conversation in this once-sleepy village — but if you visit on a weekday in Cold Spring's chilly off-season, you can still experience the community the way the locals do.
Explore the cafes, shops, and seasonal markets
If you're looking for coffee, try the Australian-inspired Citrine Cafe. This locally-owned spot has a complex and flavorful menu with unique housemade flavors that will appeal to coffee nerds and folks just looking for a tasty caffeine boost alike. It may get busy on touristy weekends, but if you stop by on a rainy winter afternoon, it'll be just you, those finishing up yoga and pilates classes in the studios upstairs, and the shop's loyal regulars at the illuminated bar. Try out a spicy mocha [pictured], a favorite from the cafe's menu of specialty coffees. The cafe is tucked away inside the Collective, an aesthetic marketplace for women artisans and makers, perfect for shopping for the most fashionable woman in your life.
While you're shopping, make sure to visit Split Rock Books. This locally owned bookstore has everything from classic graphic novels and science fiction and fantasy, to books about mushroom foraging — and a charming cat named Buster sleeping on the shelves. Just a little farther up the street, you'll find Archipelago at Home, an eclectic boutique selling everything from handmade pottery to antique barber chairs.
If your trip lines up with one of the local markets or seasonal festivals, you're in luck. On Saturdays, you can hop on the green trolley and for $2, ride it to the historic Boscobel House to buy fresh food from the local farmers' market. On select weekends in the warm weather you can visit the Modern Makers Market in the churchyard of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands to shop for items made by local crafters and visit the food trucks. For one weekend in December, you can explore the village streets lit up by candlelight for the local event known as Cold Spring Aglow.
Where to stop for a bite to eat in Cold Spring, NY
For a village with just under 2000, residents, there are a wide variety of restaurants and cafes to choose from. Between Flower Cup Wine and The Cheese Shops, you'll have the makings of an excellent charcuterie board when you get home, but if you're looking for something to snack on while you stroll along the river at Dockside Foundry Park, grab an empanada or two at Rincon Argentino.
The best way to have authentic restaurant experiences while traveling is to eat where locals eat, so you might want to go a little further from the train station while you're exploring your options for lunch. Consider making your way all the way up the street to Juanita's Kitchen, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, which has vegan and gluten free options as well as traditional meat options. As you wait for your tamales, you'll probably catch a glimpse of Juanita herself in the kitchen. If you happen to be around Cold Spring in the summer, it's worth leaving the popular downtown area and driving to Nice & Neat Dry Cleaning. On select weekends, if you head around the side, you'll find a remarkable food pop-up in a vibrant sculpture garden. To find out when they're serving up Cambodian family recipes made with home-grown ingredients, you'll want to follow the Facebook page for S&C Food Cart.