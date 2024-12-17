Nestled In The Hudson Valley Is A Walkable NY Village Brimming With Riverfront Cafes And Local Shops

On the bank of the Hudson River, set against a backdrop of Storm King Mountain, the historic village of Cold Spring is one of the most beautiful small towns in New York. This place was once the site of the West Point Foundry, an industrial iron works built in 1818, which provided weapons for the Union during the Civil War. While the foundry is no more, its ruins are now the lush West Point Foundry Preserve, and its story is told by the local Putnam History Museum. Many of the buildings on the quaint Main Street also date back to the 1800s, but this unique and beautiful place has managed to forge ahead into the modern age without sacrificing its small town charm. As you explore the village today, you'll find a welcoming community, packed with cozy shops and cafes.

Conveniently located on the Metro-North train line, it has become a favorite daytrip for New Yorkers looking to get out of the city for an afternoon. All along Main Street you can find welcoming places to shop and eat, many of which display pride flags year round. On summer weekends when the weather is perfect for hiking and autumn Saturdays when the vibrant leaves attract visitors hoping to witness New York's captivating spread of fall hues, Cold Spring becomes shockingly crowded. Overtourism is a topic of conversation in this once-sleepy village — but if you visit on a weekday in Cold Spring's chilly off-season, you can still experience the community the way the locals do.