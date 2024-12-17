One Of North Dakota's Most Beautiful State Parks Is An Island On A Massive, Glistening Lake

The water stretches endlessly, the sunset lights the sky on fire, and the air is thick with adventure — welcome to Grahams Island State Park. This slice of heaven in North Dakota is nestled in the heart of Devils Lake. Spanning 959 acres on the eastern edge of Grahams Island, this is where thrill-seekers and nature lovers rejoice to explore rugged trails and hidden gems.

The state park's name comes from Captain Duncan Graham, the first white settler on the land following the War of 1812. Soon, the island developed into a community sustained by wood and cattle. Grahams Island was once one of four state parks on Devils Lake, but rising waters claimed two of them, leaving Grahams Island as one of the last standing. Today, it's the ultimate playground for outdoor enthusiasts — no crowds, just wide open spaces and unspoiled nature. There are countless breathtaking national and state parks on the East Coast, but it's places like Grahams Island that remind you there's so much more to discover in the country.