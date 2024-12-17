One Of North Dakota's Most Beautiful State Parks Is An Island On A Massive, Glistening Lake
The water stretches endlessly, the sunset lights the sky on fire, and the air is thick with adventure — welcome to Grahams Island State Park. This slice of heaven in North Dakota is nestled in the heart of Devils Lake. Spanning 959 acres on the eastern edge of Grahams Island, this is where thrill-seekers and nature lovers rejoice to explore rugged trails and hidden gems.
The state park's name comes from Captain Duncan Graham, the first white settler on the land following the War of 1812. Soon, the island developed into a community sustained by wood and cattle. Grahams Island was once one of four state parks on Devils Lake, but rising waters claimed two of them, leaving Grahams Island as one of the last standing. Today, it's the ultimate playground for outdoor enthusiasts — no crowds, just wide open spaces and unspoiled nature. There are countless breathtaking national and state parks on the East Coast, but it's places like Grahams Island that remind you there's so much more to discover in the country.
Getting there and making the most of your stay
Grahams Island State Park is about 180 miles northwest of Fargo, North Dakota's largest city known for its intriguing attractions and shops. If you're coming from the state's east side, it's roughly a two-hour drive from Minot. To spend the night here, you have two great options for accommodation. You can either relax in a cozy cabin or opt for a no-frills stay at one of the many campsites. Six total camping cabins are available seasonally, equipped with air-conditioning, a fridge, and bunk beds. Those who prefer a rustic experience can choose from primitive, modern, or premium options, catering to both individuals and groups.
If you're traveling with your four-legged companion, Grahams Island's dog park is a fenced, leash-free area where your pup can burn off some energy. Meanwhile, your friend group can gather at the Sivert Thompson Activity Center, a spacious venue where you can curl up by the fireplace or fire up a meal on the gas grill. Grahams Island State Park also offers a bait shop for your upcoming fishing trip, a volleyball court to get some exercise in, picnic shelters for when hunger strikes, and a number of other amenities.
Lakeside adventures await year-round at Grahams Island
Outdoor activities are abundant at Grahams Island State Park, and you can roam the striking landscape in multiple ways. Hikers can take the Sivert Thompson Loop, a 1.6-mile trail that takes you through ash and oak woodlands, with spectacular views of Devils Lake peeking along the way. For a shorter route, the North Campground Loop is a 0.5-mile stroll with plenty of birdwatching and wildlife photography opportunities. And if you're visiting in the winter, don't worry — you won't be stuck in your cabin. The state park has you covered with a three-mile cross-country ski trail that winds through scenic terrain.
But the real draw at Grahams Island is the fishing. With its one-of-a-kind panorama, Devils Lake brings anglers from all over the country for top-notch fishing action. Some cast their line for the day, while others compete at national and regional tournaments. With a four-lane boat ramp and a station to clean your fish, the state park makes it easy to reel in the catch of the day. And when the lake freezes over, winter brings first-rate ice fishing opportunities.
Naturally, swimming here is a must, especially when you're looking to have the best possible family vacation. Kids love cooling off and splashing around in the lake, and they wouldn't mind hopping on a boat to cruise around the island either. Whether you're making waves or hitting the trails, Grahams Island State Park never disappoints.