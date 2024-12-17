Avoid Airline Luggage Fees By Shipping Your Skis To That Mountain Resort
Anyone who's ever checked baggage for a flight knows savvy tips for avoiding never-ending airline baggage fees. Unless you splurged on first or business class, carry an airline-branded credit card, or agreed to gate-check your bag, you're likely stuck coughing up cash to stow your belongings in the plane's cargo hold. That price balloons quickly if your itinerary includes multiple stops or if you toss ski equipment into the mix.
Lugging your snow gear from point A to point B already requires Herculean effort, and airlines don't make it any easier. Overweight baggage fees can exceed $150, stacking onto your base fee and making you question whether the slopes are worth the hassle. By the time you factor in everything, you might just decide to leave your skis at home or rent some at your destination. But there's a game-changer you might not have considered: shipping your gear ahead of time.
Shipping your gear isn't as expensive or tedious as you might think. Companies like ShipSkis specialize in sending your precious equipment straight to the resort. Rates start at $34.99, with $500 of insurance included, and they'll even pick up your gear from home. LugLess offers a similar service, claiming "rock-bottom luggage shipping rates." For example, sending skis from Dallas to Aspen runs about $18 each way for the Essential package, which also has insurance. With these options, you can dodge those pesky airline fees and roll up to the airport without breaking a sweat — or your budget. This way, you can save your energy (and cash) for the slopes.
If you don't ship your gear, you can always rent
Whether you're hitting the slopes in the iconic Colorado resort town of Vail (which locals love to hate) or heading to New York's best ski resort with your family in the Catskill Mountains, renting your gear could save you a ton of hassle. It's the perfect choice for a quick getaway, especially if you're only skiing for a few days. Premium rentals typically run for about $50 per day, and you can save even more by booking in advance instead of grabbing whatever's left at the last minute.
Renting also gives you an edge if you're tackling unfamiliar terrain. Your trusty skis might be perfect for your usual runs, but they may not cut it elsewhere. The national sales manager for Rentalskis.com, Tapio Niskanen, told Outside Online that on the East Coast, "you're skiing a harder packed surface and usually more icy terrain than Colorado or Utah where you'll want an all-mountain ski for softer snow and powder." In short, renting ensures you've got the right setup for the conditions. The proper gear for the type of snow you're on makes a world of difference.
Of course, do the math before you commit. If your trip is long enough that rentals would cost more than shipping your own gear, then sending it might be the smarter move. If renting is the route you choose, bring your own boots. A Reddit user comments on the bad quality of rental boots, saying, "If for some reason you have to check your boots, don't check them, they are now your shoes." All in all, it's best to weigh your options before heading out on your ski adventure.