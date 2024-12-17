Avoid Airline Luggage Fees By Shipping Your Skis To That Mountain Resort

Anyone who's ever checked baggage for a flight knows savvy tips for avoiding never-ending airline baggage fees. Unless you splurged on first or business class, carry an airline-branded credit card, or agreed to gate-check your bag, you're likely stuck coughing up cash to stow your belongings in the plane's cargo hold. That price balloons quickly if your itinerary includes multiple stops or if you toss ski equipment into the mix.

Lugging your snow gear from point A to point B already requires Herculean effort, and airlines don't make it any easier. Overweight baggage fees can exceed $150, stacking onto your base fee and making you question whether the slopes are worth the hassle. By the time you factor in everything, you might just decide to leave your skis at home or rent some at your destination. But there's a game-changer you might not have considered: shipping your gear ahead of time.

Shipping your gear isn't as expensive or tedious as you might think. Companies like ShipSkis specialize in sending your precious equipment straight to the resort. Rates start at $34.99, with $500 of insurance included, and they'll even pick up your gear from home. LugLess offers a similar service, claiming "rock-bottom luggage shipping rates." For example, sending skis from Dallas to Aspen runs about $18 each way for the Essential package, which also has insurance. With these options, you can dodge those pesky airline fees and roll up to the airport without breaking a sweat — or your budget. This way, you can save your energy (and cash) for the slopes.