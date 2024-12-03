The Catskill Mountains Boasts 'New York's Best Ski Resort' For A Premier Family-Friendly Getaway
You don't have to travel to the Rockies to find high-caliber ski slopes and pristine powder. Located less than 135 miles outside of Manhattan is New York's top-rated Belleayre Mountain, a paradise for winter sports lovers of all ages and skill levels. Set in the center of the breathtaking Catskill Mountains, Belleayre is practically on par with the busy ski resorts of Aspen and Vail. It boasts 171 acres of meandering downhill runs for beginners and steep heart-pumping slopes for the pros, scenic snowshoeing trails, cross-country skiing paths of various levels, and much more. The resort is just as fun to visit in the summer, with high-speed gondola rides, hiking, mountain biking, disc golf, mountaintop yoga, and a swimmable white sand beach.
Though Belleayre Mountain is a must-visit destination in its own right, it also serves as a gateway to some of the best attractions in the state. The resort is within short driving distance of a number of charming small towns and villages, all of which are connected by a scenic road that takes you right through the mountain range. You can hit all of the surrounding hot spots in a single weekend, as well as a thundering waterfall that freezes over in the winter and several famous sights along the Hudson River. Now that we've let you know the best parts to expect to see on your trip, it's time to plan the ultimate family getaway to New York's finest mountain.
About New York's top-rated Belleayre Mountain resort
The extraordinary Catskill Mountains are about as vast and diverse as the Midwest's Yellowstone National Park. Spanning 600,000 acres, the area is rich with soaring peaks, rugged forests, valleys, streams, and wildlife habitats. While this east coast gem is a sight to behold no matter the time of year, the Catskills are among the most charming destinations on the east coast for a fall vacation, according to travelers.
As autumn turns to winter, visitors flock to the Catskills to enjoy the pristine slopes of Belleayre Mountain, which boasts the best ski resort in the state. This family-friendly mountain has 174 skiable acres, 8 chairlifts and several cozy lodges for aprés ski relaxation and overnight stays. Whether you're an expert or beginner, Belleayre Mountain offers perfect conditions for both learning on and blazing down its long, cruising trails, tackling steeps and moguls along the way. The designated beginners' area is staffed with experienced teachers offering private and group lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages. When you need some food, you can refuel at the on-mountain restaurant, where you'll find sit-down dining, a pub, waffle cabin, and marketplace.
If you'd rather skip the downhill action, Belleayre Mountain resort has over 6 miles of cross country skiing and snowshoeing trails. Snowshoe amid endless white pine trees and embark on a variety of cross country trails ranging from flat roads once used for horse-drawn carriages to more challenging steep paths. You can use the trails free of charge, but keep in mind there's no rental equipment, no patrols, and they are subject to weather closures.
Must-visit destinations around Belleayre Mountain
Belleayre Mountain is perfectly positioned in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, with many hamlets, villages, towns, and natural attractions surrounding it. The ski resort borders Delaware and Ulster Counties, both of which are known for their charming attractions. Getting around is half the fun as you'll be driving along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, a gorgeous 52-mile scenic road that hugs the mountainside and stops in four towns: Olive, Shandaken, Middletown, and Andes. Within each of these towns are smaller hamlets and villages to discover, all of which are mapped on the Byway route.
Drive a little further, and you'll get to see some of the most extraordinary places in the state of New York. Belleayre Mountain is just over 30 miles away from America's oldest tourist attractions, a unique waterfall known as Kaaterskill Falls. The falls are especially fun to visit in the winter when the water freezes into sheets of ice with mesmerizing icicles. Also located just over an hour from Belleayre on Route 28 is the most iconic resort in New York's Hudson Valley, Mohonk Mountain House, surrounded by 40,000 acres of forested wilderness. While you're in the area, you'll want to check out New Paltz, an artsy hippie town in the Hudson Valley with a European-style shopping street. It's safe to say that between soaring down the mountain and exploring the nearby sights, you won't run out of things to do on a weekend trip to Belleayre Mountain.