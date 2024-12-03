The Catskill Mountains Boasts 'New York's Best Ski Resort' For A Premier Family-Friendly Getaway

You don't have to travel to the Rockies to find high-caliber ski slopes and pristine powder. Located less than 135 miles outside of Manhattan is New York's top-rated Belleayre Mountain, a paradise for winter sports lovers of all ages and skill levels. Set in the center of the breathtaking Catskill Mountains, Belleayre is practically on par with the busy ski resorts of Aspen and Vail. It boasts 171 acres of meandering downhill runs for beginners and steep heart-pumping slopes for the pros, scenic snowshoeing trails, cross-country skiing paths of various levels, and much more. The resort is just as fun to visit in the summer, with high-speed gondola rides, hiking, mountain biking, disc golf, mountaintop yoga, and a swimmable white sand beach.

Though Belleayre Mountain is a must-visit destination in its own right, it also serves as a gateway to some of the best attractions in the state. The resort is within short driving distance of a number of charming small towns and villages, all of which are connected by a scenic road that takes you right through the mountain range. You can hit all of the surrounding hot spots in a single weekend, as well as a thundering waterfall that freezes over in the winter and several famous sights along the Hudson River. Now that we've let you know the best parts to expect to see on your trip, it's time to plan the ultimate family getaway to New York's finest mountain.