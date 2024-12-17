The Most Diabolical Tourist Attraction In China Harbors A Horrifying Illusion
Picture yourself walking across a glass skywalk suspended 3,800 feet above ground on a remote mountaintop. Your heart's already racing — but what if that glass suddenly cracked below your feet? We assure you this isn't the beginning of a horror movie. It's just a normal day at China's East Taihang Glasswalk, a tourist attraction that invites thrill-seekers and pranksters alike.
The East Taihang Glasswalk is in the East Taihang Mountains in China's Hebei Province. It wraps around the mountaintop, providing stunning vistas of the Chinese countryside. However, people coming purely for the views get far more than they bargained for. Partway through the trek, they'll be greeted by the horrifying illusion of the glass shattering under their weight. Although perfectly safe, the theatrical illusion provokes a range of reactions. Some unsuspecting tourists drop to their knees or shriek in fear, while others embrace the illusion by playfully hopping over the glass.
For adventurous travelers and those who love a niche attraction, this walkway is a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss. After all, the only way to know how you'd react is to visit! And if you have a sense of humor (or schadenfreude), you can surprise your travel partners. But before hopping on a plane, you likely have many questions. Luckily, we've researched social media and news outlets to understand exactly what to expect from this site. Read on to learn everything you need to know about China's East Taihang Glasswalk.
Fun facts about China's famous, glass-cracking bridge
First off, the glass isn't truly breaking; it's merely special effects built into the bridge's flooring. A video screen of fake cracks, audio, and bits of real broken glass come together to create this illusion. And when someone steps on sections of the walkway, their weight triggers the digital effects – which have varied reactions. Even if you know it's coming, there's still an element of surprise since not all portions of the walkway have this effect. And since the bridge is 873 feet long, it gives guests plenty of time to let the fear sink in.
Unfortunately, not everyone welcomed the prank with open arms. According to CNET, the East Taihang administration issued a formal statement, ensuring the public that the cracks were indeed fake. They apologized for people getting scared, but also informed the masses that the digital effects were here to stay. After all, this funky illusion gives the bridge an edge, which likely draws even more tourists.
Surprisingly, the East Taihang Glasswalk isn't the only of its kind. We've heard of another fake glass-shattering bridge in the Guangdong Province. China's TikTok-worthy bridges aren't limited to optical illusions, either. CNN reports that the country has the longest glass U-shaped bridge and the biggest glass viewing platform, along with terrifying cliffside hikes with dangerous ladder climbs.
The best way to visit the East Taihang Glasswalk
Are you planning a trip to China soon? If you're heading to the Hebei region and love epic views, consider visiting the East Taihang Glasswalk. This walkway is located in the East Taihang Mountains, and travelers can take a taxi or bus from the nearby town of Zhangjiajie. Bear in mind that you'll be walking along the mountain's edge and exposed to the elements. Bring appropriate clothing for high-elevation weather and generally speaking, when you're packing your suitcase, know that you should avoid wearing a green hat in China.
When traveling with unsuspecting guests, you'll definitely need a video camera to shoot footage of people's reactions. But use wise judgement when deciding how to prepare your fellow travelers. Keep your eyes out for other tourists reacting to the glass-shattering effects, as well. But, of course, exercise safety and compassion. If you plan to keep this horrifying illusion a secret, you better know your friends well. They should be the type who likes surprises and an adrenaline rush. The reactions are only fun if they are enjoyed by everyone involved!
Lastly, don't forget that China is a completely different country. You may experience some culture shock upon arrival, which is part of the experience! Just try to respect local customs and avoid mentioning the three T's, which are controversial political topics in China. Also, pay attention to shoe etiquette wherever you go, including skywalks. It's a Chinese tradition to keep floors clean, and shoe coverings are typically provided to keep the glass sparkling — and free of real cracks.