Oprah's Favorite Popcorn Is A Chicago Institution With Deliciously Creative Flavor Combos

The air around Garrett Popcorn Shops is always thick with the irresistible scent of freshly popped corn — a warm, buttery fragrance mingled with the sweet aroma of caramel. As you approach, it's impossible to resist the pull of this iconic Chicago institution, where the promise of indulgence is just a few steps away. Known for its signature Garrett Mix, the popcorn brand has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike, including Oprah Winfrey, who once declared it her favorite. But beyond the famous classic, Garrett's ever-evolving menu of creative flavor pairings continues to thrill the senses, offering a unique twist on an all-time favorite. For anyone visiting the Windy City, a stop at Garrett Popcorn isn't just a snack break — it's a sensory journey that showcases the city's culinary creativity. With more than 75 years of history behind it, this beloved popcorn shop has become a timeless piece of Chicago's cultural fabric.

Garrett Popcorn Shops have come a long way from their humble beginnings. Founded in 1949 by Gladys Otto Garrett, a trailblazing female entrepreneur, the business was born from a family recipe that started as part of a fun family competition in Milwaukee. The first Garrett Popcorn location opened in downtown Chicago on West Madison, quickly gaining a loyal following. Over the decades, the company has expanded its reach beyond the Windy City, bringing its irresistible popcorn to cities across the world, from Tokyo to Las Vegas, and even Singapore and Dubai. Today, Garrett's dedication to quality and creativity has solidified its place as one of the most beloved snack brands worldwide.