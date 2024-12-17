Oprah's Favorite Popcorn Is A Chicago Institution With Deliciously Creative Flavor Combos
The air around Garrett Popcorn Shops is always thick with the irresistible scent of freshly popped corn — a warm, buttery fragrance mingled with the sweet aroma of caramel. As you approach, it's impossible to resist the pull of this iconic Chicago institution, where the promise of indulgence is just a few steps away. Known for its signature Garrett Mix, the popcorn brand has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike, including Oprah Winfrey, who once declared it her favorite. But beyond the famous classic, Garrett's ever-evolving menu of creative flavor pairings continues to thrill the senses, offering a unique twist on an all-time favorite. For anyone visiting the Windy City, a stop at Garrett Popcorn isn't just a snack break — it's a sensory journey that showcases the city's culinary creativity. With more than 75 years of history behind it, this beloved popcorn shop has become a timeless piece of Chicago's cultural fabric. While you're there, make sure to explore the vibrant Puerto Rican Chicago neighborhood of art and food.
Garrett Popcorn Shops have come a long way from their humble beginnings. Founded in 1949 by Gladys Otto Garrett, a trailblazing female entrepreneur, the business was born from a family recipe that started as part of a fun family competition in Milwaukee. The first Garrett Popcorn location opened in downtown Chicago on West Madison, quickly gaining a loyal following. Over the decades, the company has expanded its reach beyond the Windy City, bringing its irresistible popcorn to cities across the world, from Tokyo to Las Vegas, and even Singapore and Dubai. Today, Garrett's dedication to quality and creativity has solidified its place as one of the most beloved snack brands worldwide. Before planning your trip, however, be sure to check out the tourist traps to avoid in Chicago.
Garrett's freshly made popcorn
What sets Garrett Popcorn apart is the sheer variety and craftsmanship of its flavors, each made with the utmost care and attention to detail. Among its offerings, the iconic Garrett Mix stands as the gold standard — a perfect harmony of sweet caramel and savory cheese. The Hot Cocoa CaramelCrisp Mix, with its rich, chocolatey notes, is a winter favorite, while the White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix provides a luxurious take on the traditional caramel crunch.
For those who prefer a more hands-on experience, Garrett allows customers to build their own large tin, selecting from a range of flavors. The CheeseCorn, made with sharp cheddar cheese, delivers a savory bite, while the CaramelCrisp, caramelized with brown sugar, is a melt-in-your-mouth delight. Nut CaramelCrisp, featuring roasted nuts, offers a crunchy contrast to the smooth sweetness of the caramel, and the Buttery popcorn, made with coconut oil and sea salt, is entirely vegan. And for popcorn purists, Garrett also offers plain, non-GMO kernels for those who prefer their popcorn without the extras.
In addition to its popcorn, Garrett expanded its offerings to include Frango Chocolate, a premium milk chocolate crafted with peppermint oil. Frango has a rich legacy spanning over 100 years and is a perfect pairing with Garrett's popcorn. Whether you're in Chicago or enjoying Garrett's international offerings, this iconic brand continues to bring a little bit of joy — and a lot of flavor — to every tin. The city of Chicago, known for its food, also boasts one of the world's "coolest neighborhoods," filled with award-winning eateries that will make your culinary journey even more memorable.