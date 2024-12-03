One Of The World's 'Coolest Neighborhoods' Overflows With Art, Nightlife, & Award-Winning Eateries

If your perfect day involves indulging in good food, admiring art, and dancing the night away, Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is where you need to be. Don't just take it from anyone — Time Out can vouch for it, ranking the neighborhood's 18th Street among the coolest in the world. And yes, it really lives up to the hype.

Waves of immigration have contributed to Pilsen's rich history. The Irish first inhabited the neighborhood in the 1840s, but Czech immigrants soon made up a majority in the community. Pilsen's name comes from Plzeň, a city in the Czech Republic famous for its beer. After Czechoslovakia's independence in 1918, the influx of newcomers slowed. Later, in the 1950s, Mexicans seeking affordable housing found a new home in Pilsen. Over time, the neighborhood became a prominent Mexican-American hub, which we know and love today.

Located south of Logan Square — another trendy neighborhood in Chicago — Pilsen's multicultural identity is what makes it so eclectic. Top all that off with street art, flavorful food, and energetic nightlife, and you have a place where Chicago's heart truly beats.