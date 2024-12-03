One Of The World's 'Coolest Neighborhoods' Overflows With Art, Nightlife, & Award-Winning Eateries
If your perfect day involves indulging in good food, admiring art, and dancing the night away, Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is where you need to be. Don't just take it from anyone — Time Out can vouch for it, ranking the neighborhood's 18th Street among the coolest in the world. And yes, it really lives up to the hype.
Waves of immigration have contributed to Pilsen's rich history. The Irish first inhabited the neighborhood in the 1840s, but Czech immigrants soon made up a majority in the community. Pilsen's name comes from Plzeň, a city in the Czech Republic famous for its beer. After Czechoslovakia's independence in 1918, the influx of newcomers slowed. Later, in the 1950s, Mexicans seeking affordable housing found a new home in Pilsen. Over time, the neighborhood became a prominent Mexican-American hub, which we know and love today.
Located south of Logan Square — another trendy neighborhood in Chicago — Pilsen's multicultural identity is what makes it so eclectic. Top all that off with street art, flavorful food, and energetic nightlife, and you have a place where Chicago's heart truly beats.
Pilsen pulses with art and nightlife
@kimchosolis
National Museum of Mexican Art🇲🇽❤️ #museum #mexico #art #fypシ #fyp #viralvideo #paratiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii♬ La Bruja - Mexican Music Factory
For art lovers in Pilsen, the National Museum of Mexican Art is the number-one destination. It is the only Latino museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Covering 48,000 square feet of exhibition space, the free museum features paintings, textiles, film, photography, and more artworks that honor Mexican culture. Another place to visit is Pilsen Arts and Community House, where you can immerse yourself in local art. Check the calendar before you go to catch one of its community events.
Appreciating the art scene isn't limited to museums and galleries — you can experience it al fresco at the 16th Street Murals. This colorful series of large-scale art spotlights Pilsen's Mexican-American heritage, with themes of identity, community, and social justice. And if you want to tick off several things at once, head to the Chicago Arts District to browse studios, explore indie galleries, and attend workshops.
When it comes to nightlife, Thalia Hall perfectly embodies Pilsen's spirit. Some might call it another Chicago tourist trap, but it's worth the visit. This landmark venue has hosted incredible performances by Nothing But Thieves, Ben Gibbard, and Aly & AJ. But if you're in the mood for laid-back vibes, The Alderman is the go-to spot for a drink. Just a little warning — its Sweater Weather cocktails might make you a regular. For those who like to go green, Simone's Bar serves up the best of nightlife with a twist — compostable containers and a bar made from repurposed materials.
Come for the art, but stay for the food
If good art fuels your soul, then good food will keep it going. The culinary scene in Pilsen should be added to the list of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. Everyone will tell you to try the tacos at Carnitas Uruapan, even Michelin itself. This eatery's menu is all about pork, and the carnitas 'especial' is the must try for first-timers. One bite, and it's clear why Carnitas Uruapan was a 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist.
Vietnamese cuisine also has a stellar reputation in Pilsen, and HaiSous leads the way. As a five-time Michelin Bib Gourmand honoree, this restaurant guarantees exceptional flavors. The chef's signature prawns and snow crab claw with a side of octopus salad will have you planning your next visit before the meal is over.
Last but not least, S.K.Y. delivers the perfect brunch experience that feels like a treat. Ranked 11th by Time Out as one of the best brunch spots in Chicago, its menu offers a satisfying variety of classic dishes for brunch and dinner that always hit the mark. Whether you savor the short rib and potato hash or stick to the brioche French toast, every bite feels like comfort and home.