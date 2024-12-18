A Beautifully Snowy And Under-The-Radar Colorado Resort Was Called America's 'Best Small Ski Area'

It's known that Colorado has some of the best skiing in the U.S. While the state might be best known for destinations like Aspen and the iconic resort town of Vail (which some locals love to hate), it also has some fantastic smaller ski spots. In fact, Wolf Creek Ski Area in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado was ranked "the best small ski area in North America" on the 2023-2024 Visitors' Choice Awards for popular ski and snow report website OnTheSnow.com.

This family-owned resort has 10 lifts (including some high-speed ones) that give you access to 1,600 acres of skiable terrain with a 1,604-foot vertical drop. The 133 runs at Wolf Creek range from beginner to expert, and there are more than 6 miles of cross-country ski trails. The mountain can get over 400 inches of snow every year, which is more than any other Colorado resort. Wolf Creek offers kids and adult beginner lessons for both skiing and snowboarding, as well as specialty clinics for refining your skills.

The prices at this resort are a bargain when you compare them to the high costs at places like Vail. When you work up an appetite, there are a few different dining options on the mountain. You can sit down and enjoy some yummy classics like burgers, brats, pizza, breakfast burritos, and chili, or grab a quick energy bar and get back to the slopes.