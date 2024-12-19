The World's Largest Drive-In Diner Is A Historic Southern Gem With Mouth-Watering Chili Dogs
Nicknamed "The Big Peach," Atlanta is a city that's ripe with attractions. From the largest aquarium in America to the busiest airport in the entire world, Georgia's state capital is nothing short of bustling, ranking among the top five busiest travel destinations in the country. As the birthplace of Coca-Cola and home to a vibrant roller skating scene, elements of the popular Southern city boast a classic Americana feel. Fittingly, among the record-breaking attractions in Atlanta is the world's largest drive-in diner: The Varsity.
Serving Atlanta since 1928, the family-owned diner is a downtown staple, famed for its classic chili dogs and retro drive-in stalls. With a long list of famous customers through the years, ranging from Clark Gable to Bill Clinton, the nearly century-old diner is a historic gem that's not to be missed. You definitely want to experience the old-school vibes at this eatery, so pull up a chair (or car) to The Varsity.
What'll ya have at The Varsity?
Founded by Georgia Tech student Frank Gordy, The Varsity came from rather humble beginnings, serving savory chili dogs and frosty orange milkshakes in a small location across from the college campus. Today, the famous hot dog stand boasts eight locations in the metropolis, including its gigantic downtown location. Though the joint is typically jumping, you shouldn't have trouble finding a place to sit. The two-story diner boasts 800 seats and a massive parking lot with 600 spaces. For an authentic drive-in experience, you can pull into one of their stalls and wait for a carhop to greet you with the diner's iconic phrase: "What'll ya have? What'll ya have?"
Choose from one of their famous hot dogs, ranging from the condimentless naked dog to the messy chili cheese slaw dog. Serving two miles of hot dogs and 300 gallons of chili a day, the food here is clearly a sensation. The menu includes other diner staples like burgers, chicken nuggets, and scratch-made fries and onion rings served with every combo meal. No order is complete without a classic Coca-Cola, as The Varsity is the single-largest restaurant consumer of the popular fountain drink in the world.
Sip in the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta
After sipping a classic Coke at The Varsity, you can explore the beverage's origins at the World of Coca-Cola. The downtown museum is dedicated to the Atlanta-born beverage and gives visitors an immersive look inside its history. A general admission ticket grants you access to the museum's self-guided exhibits, where you can peruse display cases full of vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia, snap your photo with the iconic polar bear mascot, and learn the surprising story behind the soda's original recipe.
If you didn't quite get your soda fix at The Varsity, you can visit the museum's Beverage Lab, an interactive exhibit that allows you to sample flavors from the Coca-Cola vault, as well as unreleased formulas. Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. from Friday through Sunday, the World of Coca-Cola is the perfect follow-up to visiting Atlanta's most iconic diner. To visit another classic eatery, check out the historic Palace Diner in Maine with mouth-watering food and vintage charm.