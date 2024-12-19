The World's Largest Drive-In Diner Is A Historic Southern Gem With Mouth-Watering Chili Dogs

Nicknamed "The Big Peach," Atlanta is a city that's ripe with attractions. From the largest aquarium in America to the busiest airport in the entire world, Georgia's state capital is nothing short of bustling, ranking among the top five busiest travel destinations in the country. As the birthplace of Coca-Cola and home to a vibrant roller skating scene, elements of the popular Southern city boast a classic Americana feel. Fittingly, among the record-breaking attractions in Atlanta is the world's largest drive-in diner: The Varsity.

Serving Atlanta since 1928, the family-owned diner is a downtown staple, famed for its classic chili dogs and retro drive-in stalls. With a long list of famous customers through the years, ranging from Clark Gable to Bill Clinton, the nearly century-old diner is a historic gem that's not to be missed. You definitely want to experience the old-school vibes at this eatery, so pull up a chair (or car) to The Varsity.